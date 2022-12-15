Prince Harry says Prince William screamed and shouted at him at meeting of senior royals

Prince Harry says Prince William screamed and shouted at him during a meeting of senior royals.

His comments came as Netflix released the last three episodes of Harry & Meghan, its documentary series on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In episode five, the couple discuss how in January 2020, the Queen called an urgent meeting of senior royals to discuss a new role for the couple.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” Harry said in the documentary as he recalled the meeting.

Further on in the documentary, he spoke about news coverage that claimed he and Meghan were leaving because Prince William had bullied them out of the royal family.

"Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

"I couldn't believe it. No-one had asked me. No-one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that,” Harry said.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince William and Prince Harry.

"Within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.

“So there was no other option at this point. I said ‘we need to get out of here’,” Harry said.

The royal family have not commented on any of the allegations made against them in the documentary series.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released at 9pm on Thursday night (NZT).

The episodes delved into the couple’s wedding, then their subsequent moves to step back from royal duties and eventually move to the US.

The second half of the documentary series has seen Prince Harry claim a legal dispute with the publishers of the Daily Mail caused Meghan to have a miscarriage, and accuse the palace of leaking stories about the couple.

The first three episodes premiered one week earlier, and focused on the couple’s negative interactions with British media.

Those first episodes also included never-before-seen photos of their children, and revealed the couple originally met through social media.