Tabloids 'caused Meghan's miscarriage', Prince Harry says, before revealing truth behind royal exit

Prince Harry has directly accused the publishers of the Daily Mail of causing his wife Meghan to have a miscarriage.﻿

In the second volume of their Netflix series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went into great detail about their battle with the tabloids in the months after the royal wedding, with Meghan saying "the bubble burst".

She said "everything changed" after she took legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a personal letter to her father.

Speaking in episode five of Harry & Meghan: "That litigation was the catalyst, probably, for all of the unravelling."

Meghan was in the middle of a court battle with Associated Newspapers over their publication of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle when she lost a baby in July 2020.﻿

Harry said: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did.

"I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't.

"But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Meghan said: "I was pregnant, I really wasn't sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”

Prince Harry said in 2018 he and Meghan had considered "moving to New Zealand but that never transpired" to escape the negative media attention.

The palace had "signed off" on them moving to South Africa in 2019, but a signed document from the Queen and Prince Charles was leaked to the media and "that plan scrapped" because it "had become a public debate".

Prince Harry described having talks with the Queen and his father Prince Charles about moving from the UK.

Harry said he wrote an email to his father telling him the couple would relinquish their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles if they could not make a move abroad work.

Those clandestine plans soon appeared in the newspapers.﻿

"Our story, our life, literally got taken from underneath us," he said of the leak.

The couple then ﻿made their announcement on social media which immediately saw them being accused of not telling the Queen.

"This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother... I mean, I had so much respect for her."﻿

A meeting with the other royal households about their exit was "rejected".﻿

On January 13, 2020, the Queen called "an urgent meeting of senior royals at Sandringham to discuss a new role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

It was known as the Sandringham summit.

Prince Harry said: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

He then described the "wedge" that was driven between him and Prince William by the events of 2020, with the Duke of Cambridge on the side of the royal institution.

Kirsty O'Connor From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"Part of that I get, it's his inheritance," he said.

However, Harry was horrified when, not long after the Sandringham Summit, he learned a "joint" statement in both brothers' names had been released without his knowledge, squashing a news report claiming William had "bullied" Meghan and Harry out of the monarchy.

"No-one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears," Harry says.

"Within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother."

Speaking of their eventual exit from the royal family, dubbed 'Megxit', Prince Harry criticised the sexist coverage that blamed Meghan.﻿

netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a still image from their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

"It was my decision, she never asked to leave," he said.

Later in the episode Meghan became tearful when she recalled the death threats she had received on social media.

"Are my babies safe?" Meghan asked, speaking about getting up in the middle of the night to check no intruders had broken in.

The couple reflected on their final engagement with the royal family, saying it was a "bittersweet" experience.

Speaking of the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020 Harry said: "I felt really distant from the rest of my family," adding that was curious as the royal family so often operates on "what it looks like rather than what it feels like".

"It looked cold, but it also felt cold," he said.

Both added they would "miss" the British public but not the British press.﻿

Tearful, Meghan said she "tried to hard" to fit in but "it still wasn't good enough".﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.