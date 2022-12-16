10 biggest moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series as final episodes air

The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's docu-series have aired on Netflix﻿, revealing unprecedented claims about the couple's relationship with Buckingham Palace and the senior royals.

In Volume 2, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the palace of leaking stories about them to the media, while Prince Harry revealed his brother Prince William screamed at him after the royal exit.

The royal family is yet to respond to any of the claims made by the couple so far.

Here are some of the biggest moments from the final episodes of Harry & Meghan.

Meghan airs her frustration at William

The Duchess of Sussex openly expressed her frustration at Prince William over a leaked letter she had written to her estranged father.

In episode six, Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia was speaking about the long-running legal battle with Associated Newspapers over the publication of that letter.

The case was about to go in Meghan's favour but Associated Newspapers lodged an appeal.

Afia said "a senior member of the Duke of Cambridge's team came forward to give this witness statement that wasn't required".

Netflix The Duchess of Sussex openly expressed her frustration at Prince William in the documentary.

"And sadly there's just no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses."

They allege that person was Jason Knauf, who worked for both the Sussexes and the Cambridges.﻿

Text messages from Meghan to Knauf were then shown, revealing she feared the letter could be leaked to the press and asked his opinion about her word choices.

We then see Prince Harry and Meghan discussing the development with the duke saying, "Let me deal with it" and the duchess replying, "Well, how do we deal with that?﻿"

Meghan then puts her hands up in frustration and walks away, saying, "I'm not going to say anything about your brother, but it's so obvious".

Harry replies: "It's even more obvious that they're trying to cover it up".

Their former head of Archewell, Mandana Dayani, is there when the conversation takes place. All three take issue with Knauf being described as "the former aide to Harry and Meghan" and "not the person who works for your brother"﻿.

Harry then says: "That's why I am living in a different country... because all the comms teams are basically, like, try to outdo each other but this is the contract. The symbiotic relationship between the two institutions working the best that they can."

At the end of the final episode a message is shown on screen revealing both Knauf and the Sussexes remain in dispute over the issue.﻿

Returning to the UK was 'hard'﻿

Speaking about the death of his grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021, and returning to the UK for the funeral, Prince Harry said the situation was "hard".﻿

"It was hard – especially spending a time having chats with my brother and my father, who were just very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

"None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral but we did."

Prince Harry said he did not get what he wanted from some of their conversations.

"I had to make peace with the fact we were never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology…my wife and I were moving on and focused on what's coming next."

Martin Meissner/AP "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that weren't true and my grandmother sit there quietly and take it all in," Harry said.

﻿Harry says William screaming was 'terrifying'

On January 13, 2020, the Queen called "an urgent meeting of senior royals at Sandringham to discuss a new role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

It came just weeks after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from senior duties to move out of the UK. It was known as the Sandringham summit.﻿

Harry said he had such happy memories of Sandringham, where he spent every Christmas, but was back in very different circumstances.

He was given five options of how to proceed with plans to leave, ranging from all in to all out.﻿

Harry chose option three, half in half out – to have their own jobs but also work on behalf of the Queen – but it quickly became clear that wasn't going to work out.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that weren't true and my grandmother sit there quietly and take it all in," Harry said.

"It was really hard."

Harry said his family "had to believe that it was more about us and maybe the issues they had as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves in that relationship that was causing so much pain for us.

Joshua Sammer The meeting came just weeks after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from senior duties to move out of the UK.

"They saw what they wanted to see."

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution side.

"Part of that I get, I understand. That's his inheritance, so part of that is already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

Harry was horrified when, not long after the Sandringham summit, he learned a "joint" statement in both brothers' names had been released without his knowledge, squashing a news report claiming William had "bullied" Meghan and Harry out of the monarchy.

"No-one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears," Harry says.

"Within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother."

Peter Dejong/AP The couple claim the Sandringham summit was orchestrated so that Meghan would be unavailable to attend.

Meghan deliberately left out of Sandringham summit

The couple claim the Sandringham summit was orchestrated so that Meghan would be unavailable to attend.

Harry said he had emailed top palace secretaries to line up a meeting after he and Meghan announced their 'exit' plans to the world via Instagram. That meeting was rejected, he claims – however, when Meghan returned to Canada from the UK to be with Archie, it was suddenly on the cards.

"Imagine a roundtable discussion about the future of your life, when the stakes are this high, and you as the mum, and the wife, and the target in many regards, aren't invited to have a seat at the table," Meghan says, clearly astonished.

Harry turns to her: "It was clear they'd planned it so you weren't in the room".

Speaking of their eventual exit from the royal family, widely dubbed 'Megxit', Prince Harry criticised the sexist coverage that blamed Meghan.﻿

"It was my decision, she never asked to leave," he said.

Netflix Meghan was in the middle of a court battle with Associated Newspapers over their publication of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle when she lost a baby in July 2020.

Tabloids 'caused Meghan's miscarriage'

In episode six, Prince Harry directly accused the publishers of the Daily Mail of causing his wife Meghan to have a miscarriage.﻿﻿

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went into great detail about their battle with the tabloids in the months after the royal wedding, with Meghan saying "the bubble burst".

She said "everything changed" after she took legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a personal letter to her father.

Meghan was in the middle of a court battle with Associated Newspapers over their publication of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle when she lost a baby in July 2020.﻿

Harry said: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did.

"I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't.

"But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Meghan said: "I was pregnant, I really wasn't sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried."

Netflix Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been critical of the royal family in their Netflix documentary series.

The palace 'leaked stories' to the media

Over the course of the final three episodes, Harry and Meghan made numerous claims the palace had leaked stories about them to the media.

One such instance was about their plans to step back from royal life and move abroad.

They were in Vancouver, Canada, at the time and were trying to set up a meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles.﻿

Meghan blamed Prince Charles after he had asked Harry to put their proposal in writing instead of just speaking about it over the phone.

"It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were going to be moving back to Canada," Harry said.

"The key piece of this story that made me aware that the contents of that letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway.

Supplied Meghan Markle, pictured alongside her father Thomas Markle.

"I was like wow, our story, our life, literally got taken from underneath us."﻿

Prince Harry accused palace communications teams of "leaking and planting" negative stories, suggesting no-one in the royal family tried to stop it.

"But no-one would have private conversations with the editors saying 'enough'," he said.

"My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'. And I said, 'I fundamentally disagree.'"

Speaking of his 30 years of experience, Harry described the "constant briefings about other members of the family ... inviting the press in ... it's a dirty game.

"There's leaking but there's also planting of stories.

"So if the comms team want to avoid a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something negative about someone else. So the offices end up working against each other.

netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

"You end up with this weird understanding or acceptance that it happens."

Referring to talks he had with his family, Prince Harry said: "And you can always say, 'I didn't know about this, don't be ridiculous, are you suggesting I condone this?'

"'No, but what I am asking is have you done anything to stop it?' And the answer is no.

"William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office. And we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office.

"I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading.

"To see my brother's office engage in the very thing we said we'd never do... that was heartbreaking."

Matt Dunham/AP The Queen invited them both for tea, Harry said, and suggested they stay over as she had no plans for the week.

'Blocked' from seeing the Queen

Prince Harry said he spoke to the Queen "many times" about their proposal to move and suggested they go and visit when they returned from Canada in January, 2020.

"She knew that we were finding things hard," he said.

The Queen invited them both for tea, Harry said, and suggested they stay over as she had no plans for the week.

Meghan said that as they were getting on the plane in Vancouver they received a message saying they were "not allowed" to visit the Queen, she was busy and had plans all week.

"That was certainly the opposite of what she had told me," Harry said.

Harry called her and she told him she hadn't realised she was busy but had been told she had plans all week.

"I was like, wow."

Meghan said: "I remember looking at H. This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.

"They are blocking you from seeing the Queen but what they are really doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother."

Getty Images The documentary delved into differing media coverage for Meghan and Kate.

Comparisons with Kate

In episode four, Harry and Meghan speak about the different ways headlines dealt with the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge.﻿

Examples given showed Kate being praised for shoes and an elegant off-the-shoulder white gown, while Meghan was criticised for breaking royal protocol with similar shoes and showing too much shoulder at Trooping the Colour.

Other examples included positive coverage of Kate's baby bump compared with criticism about Meghan touching her own stomach too frequently.﻿

"When some people in the institution around the family started to see that this new couple could destabilise the power dynamics, whether actively talked about or not, the aim was to put them in a box, or make them irrelevant," James Holt, former palace spokesperson turned Archewell staffer, said.

"All of a sudden these tabloid stories started to appear, criticising Meghan for every little thing."﻿

John Redman/AP Prince Harry compared the huge interest in Meghan to how his late mother Diana was adored by royal fans Down Under.

The 'turning point' in Australia

Prince Harry compared the huge interest in Meghan to how his late mother Diana was adored by royal fans Down Under.

But that adoration made Prince Charles jealous and led to tensions between he and his wife through the course of their 14-year marriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan then spoke about how their popularity in Australia was starting to make Prince William and Kate jealous, leading to the start of a character assassination in the media.﻿

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser said she thought the Australia tour was "a turning point" because they were so popular with the public.

Prince Harry said: "The issue is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people. It shifts the balance."

Speaking over a photo montage featuring Kate and Prince Charles, Harry said: "You've been led to believe that the only way your charities can succeed, and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved, is if you are on the front pages of those newspaper. But the media are the one to choose who to put on the front page."﻿

Meghan 'lost' her father, found Charles 'charming'

In episode four, Meghan described her amazement at the public interest in royal weddings.

It started with visions of Queen Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip, before showing vision of Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.

Meghan then spoke about riding in the car to St George's Chapel with her mother Doria Ragland and seeing the thousands of people lining the streets of Windsor.﻿

"What is going on? Look at all these people?" she said, remembering that moment.

Prince Harry, however, spoke in slightly less glowing terms about the attention.﻿

He said: "There was the expectation to have a public wedding, 'He's Diana's boy'."

The duchess revealed Prince Harry chose the song she walked down the aisle to.

Chris Jackson/AP "Harry's dad is very charming," Meghan said.

Speaking about her father Thomas Markle not being there to accompany her to the front of the chapel, Meghan said she asked King Charles to step in.

"Harry's dad is very charming," she said.

"I've lost my dad in this, so him as my father-in-law was really important to me... so I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes."﻿

King Charles helped the couple choose an orchestra, which "made all the difference" Prince Harry said.

The couple went on to speak about their brief time living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

They described the cottage as being small and not what the public would imagine for a royal couple.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.