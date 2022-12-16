King Charles and Prince William attend Kate's Christmas carol concert following Prince Harry's allegations in docuseries

King Charles and Prince William have been seen publicly just hours after Prince Harry's accusations against them both in the final episodes of his Netflix docuseries﻿.

In Harry & Meghan Volume II, the Duke of Sussex accused his father and brother of leaking sensitive ﻿information, as well as claims he was terrified "to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that weren't true".

In the face of these serious allegations, both the monarch and heir-to-the-throne epitomised the "keep calm and carry on" attitude the late Queen Elizabeth became famous for.

Firstly, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the claims raised in the six-part series.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort speak together as they meet with volunteers and members of staff during their visit of the London's Community Kitchen facilities in Harrow, Greater London, England.

Instead, King Charles forged ahead with official business during the day, holding audiences with ambassadors from Italy and Kazakhstan.

His Majesty was later joined by Camilla, Queen Consort, for a visit to London's Community Kitchen facilities﻿ in northwest London, where they met with volunteers and staff.

Then, in the afternoon, the father and son accompanied their wives to Westminster Abbey where Catherine, the Princess of Wales hosted her second annual Christmas carol concert.﻿

Together At Christmas and was recorded on Thursday at Westminster Abbey, with the show airing in the UK on Christmas Eve – a day before the King's first Christmas address to the nation.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

The royal family put on a united front at the event, which will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, as the Sussex drama swirled around them.

The Princess of Wales was the first to arrive for the event, making a solo entrance in a maroon-coloured coat dress with gloves and clutch both in hand.﻿

Kate had her signature bouncy blow dry tucked behind one year to showcase long drop earrings, which appeared to feature ruby and diamonds.﻿

A short time later the Princess popped back outside to greet Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, who arrived with their father, the Prince of Wales.﻿

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive with their children Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive for the Together at Christmas Carol Service.

Charlotte was dressed to match her mum, while young George donned a suit for the outing, like his dad.﻿

While the Queen Consort arrived alongside King Charles, in an outfit change after their earlier royal engagement.﻿

Camilla donned a long white coat adorned with a festive ruby brooch, over a printed dress.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was among the first to arrive for the occasion and dressed warmly for the sub-zero temperatures in a knitted dress, longline white coat and tan leather high heel boots.

Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo/AP Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi joined in the festivities again for a second year, along with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbanks, with both couples arriving holding hands.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also spotted walking hand-in-hand as they arrived inside Westminster Abbey, having recently returned from a visit to Australia.

Zara sported a very similar coloured ensemble to Kate, as did the Princess of Wales's sister Pippa Matthews, who arrived with mum and dad - Carole and Michael Middleton.

Extended members of the royal family were also spotted arriving for the carols service, including: Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman, his sister Lady Gabriella Kingston as well as Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Pool/Getty Images Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

Also in attendance are ﻿approximately 1800 members of the public, who have been hand-picked for their services to the community and many come from Her Majesty's charities and patronages.

The TV special will feature an introduction by Kate and will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Other celebrities taking part in readings include Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville, who recently joined the Queen Consort on a royal engagement.

Celebrity performers include Craig David, Spice Girl Mel C, Les Misérables star Samantha Barks, as well as musicians Alexis French and Alfie Boe.﻿

Pool/Getty Images Royal family at the Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

﻿The carol O Come, All Ye Faithful was picked to be the final performance of the night after 25,000 votes were cast in a public poll earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether the Princess of Wales gets behind the piano again this year to perform for the congregation.﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.