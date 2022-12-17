Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveil their new Christmas card

Following the release of the final part of their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended their week of royal drama by revealing their 2022 Christmas card.

The card includes a black-and-white photo of the couple from the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, which took place earlier this month, flecked with small dots of snow.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card reads.

"From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!"

The couple signed the card with “best wishes.”

Their 2021 card included a first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet, now 1, with her parents and brother Archie.

ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christmas card for 2022.

The second instalment of their Harry & Meghan series landed on Netflix on Thursday night.

The final three episodes came with a multitude of bombshell allegations against the royal family, with Prince Harry discussing an icy exchange with brother Prince William at the Sandringham Summit – the 2020 meeting where Prince Harry and Markle were joined by members of their royal family to discuss their exit.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in," Harry said.