Jeremy Clarkson condemned by his daughter over Meghan Markle column

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson is facing widespread condemnation over an opinion piece he wrote for the Sun, in which he said he despised Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “on a cellular level”.

In the column, Clarkson wrote that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Clarkson’s comments, published on Friday in response to the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, generated far-reaching criticism online, including from his own daughter.

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” Emily Clarkson, 28, wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Targeting the UK tabloid the Daily Mail earlier in the week, Emily said coverage of Meghan proved “this publication, and many like it, are hellbent on destroying this woman”.

SUPPLIED Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson received widespread condemnation over his column in the Sun.

Clarkson’s daughter wasn’t the only one to pour scorn on his ill-tempered remarks.

English comedian John Bishop said the column was a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman”.

Welsh media presenter Carol Vorderman tweeted: “No, Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it okay to write this stuff about any woman”.

Scottish TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman labelled Clarkson a “vile misogynist” and asked “how is someone able to print such abusive comments in an actual newspaper”.

English author Philip Pullman wrote: “That Jeremy Clarkson can write things like that, and publish them unashamed, tells us all we need to know about the way Rupert Murdoch has poisoned and rotted our public life.”

Actor Kathy Burke called Clarkson a “colossal c...”.

The second instalment of the Harry & Meghan series landed on Netflix on Thursday night.

The final three episodes came with a multitude of bombshell allegations against the royal family, with Prince Harry discussing an icy exchange with brother Prince William at the Sandringham Summit – the 2020 meeting where Prince Harry and Markle were joined by members of their royal family to discuss their exit.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in,” Harry said.