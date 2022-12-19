William and Harry are 'done' after Netflix docuseries, royal insider says

Many have feared what the Harry & Meghan docuseries will mean for the Sussexes’ relationship with the royal family, and it seems those fears may be well-founded.

“I think that’s it,” one royal insider claimed to Page Six of Prince William and Prince Harry’s formerly close relationship.

“They’re done,” they concluded.

Harry laid some explosive claims against his brother in the six-part docuseries, recounting the “Sandringham Summit”, where he was forced to defend his and his wife’s position in front of senior royals, and ultimately decided to resign as a senior working royal.

READ MORE:

* Why Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is a win for Netflix

* The picture that shows us the Palace plan to move on from Harry & Meghan

* King Charles and Prince William refuse to address Prince Harry's latest bombshell accusations

* William and Kate to be briefed on claims made against them in Harry and Meghan docuseries



Though Harry said he chose the “half-in, half-out” option, where the pair would still be working under the monarchy, his brother and father, King Charles, were reportedly not happy with that.

“It was terrifying to have my brother ﻿scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother sit there and quietly take it all in,” Harry said in the docuseries.

Martin Meissner/AP Harry laid some explosive claims against his brother in the six-part Netflix docuseries.

The royal family was seemingly unbothered by the claims, keeping calm and carrying on with their activities, including a display of unity at Kate Middleton’s second annual Christmas carols concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

“The photos of the family all together said everything, while Harry and Meghan were distanced, sad and bitter back in Montecito,” the Page Six source added.

The whole family came together to support Kate, including the King and Queen Consort, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and even Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the former of which having made a brief cameo in the docuseries.

Eugenie and her husband apparently have a close bond with the Sussexes, with Eugenie being seen in footage from February running around in leggings at a beach with her nephew, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and later spending time with her cousin riding a bike in LA and even in the car with him on the way to watch the Super Bowl.

Eugenie and Jack were long-time supporters of the couple, ﻿having gone on double dates with them during their dating days and even dressing up for a Halloween party in 2016, the couple’s “last hurrah” before news of their relationship broke.

The royal family are yet to provide any comments following the release of the controversial series.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.