Harry and Meghan reportedly want a royal summit - and an apology

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have demanded a royal summit with the entire royal family, along with an apology for the alleged treatment at their hands, according to the Sunday Times.

The couple said they wanted to “sit down with the royal family” and have their grievances addressed after the palace organised an in-person apology to black British charity director Ngozi Fulani over a damaging race row controversy involving a royal aide.

“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns – no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. “That is hard to swallow – 100% yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

The former royals are attempting to reconcile with the rest of the family ahead of King Charles’ coronation in May, which they are expected to attend, palace insiders told the Sunday Times.

The relationship between Harry and his brother Prince William has been severely strained after some explosive claims were made in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“I think that’s it,” an insider told Page Six of the brothers’ formerly close relationship. “They’re done.”

Sources close to William told the Sunday Times he has no plans to speak to his brother.

“Things have been very strained for a while,” the source said. “There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother … and there’s a memoir coming.”

Phil Harris/AP Harry and Meghan have said they want to “sit down with the royal family” and have their grievances addressed.

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to the claims of ill-treatment made in the Netflix docuseries.

“We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless. Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn’t to respond,” a courtier told the Sunday Times.

A friend of the royal family told the paper the firm had taken the right approach.

“They are right to rise above it and concentrate on demonstrating that service and duty matter,” they said. “Let the trivialities, pettiness and contradictions speak for themselves.”

The second instalment of the Harry & Meghan series landed on Netflix on Thursday night, with the final three episodes featuring a number of allegations against the royal family.

Royal sources told the Sunday Times they felt the couple had “overplayed their hand quite badly”.

“They’ve fired all their ammunition and keep shooting the same bullets,” one source said. “Their business model must rely on them making money from something, what will it be if not to rely on this narrative of victimhood?”

In the final episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry predicted “we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology” from the family.