Prince Harry needs to make first move in any reconciliation with royals, sources say

Prince Harry should make the first move in seeking any reconciliation with the royals, Buckingham Palace believes, amid mounting concern over possible revelations in his forthcoming book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to want a summit with senior members of the royal family to address some of the issues they aired in their Netflix docuseries.

While it is understood there are no plans within Palace circles to extend an olive branch at this stage, royal aides are determined not to do anything to widen the rift between the two camps.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan suggest the couple are hurt over the fact they were never offered the chance of a reconciliation meeting similar to last week’s audience between Lady Susan Hussey and Ngozi Fulani, the charity campaigner, organised by the Palace in the wake of the race storm.

But Buckingham Palace believes the onus should be on the Duke to make the first move, with sources saying he knows where his family is and how to get in touch if he wants to repair the relationship.

There are fears however that the chances of any rapprochement could be dealt a fatal blow next month when Harry releases his much-anticipated memoir, Spare.

The book, which will be published on January 10, is expected to prove uncomfortable reading for the royal family and especially for the King.

Kirsty O'Connor/AP Buckingham Palace believes Prince Harry should make the first move in seeking any reconciliation.

Last week, the Palace intervened following the damaging race row controversy involving former lady-in-waiting, Lady Hussey, by arranging a meeting between her and Fulani, whose heritage she had questioned at a palace reception.

The get-together, which was arranged with a minimum of fuss, was seen as an extremely practical and effective way of dealing with a potentially toxic situation.

But a source close to the Sussexes told the Sunday Times: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns - no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability.

“That is hard to swallow – 100% yes, they would like to have a meeting. Harry and Meghan vocalised their concerns behind the scenes and it wasn’t acknowledged, and now it has been done publicly and it still hasn’t been acknowledged.

“It seems there is a difference in standards. The ball is in the Palace’s court.”

While both sides are expected to allow the dust to settle following the airing of the Netflix documentary, the publication of Spare early in the New Year is likely to make the chances of any reconciliation even more remote.

While the television documentary focused largely on Harry and Meghan as a couple, his memoir is expected to be much more raw with regard to his childhood and his relationship with his father.

Sources familiar with its contents have described some of the material as “incendiary” which is likely to cause the King further heartache ahead of next year’s coronation.

The Sussexes are expected to be invited to the ceremony in May, so a thawing in relations ahead of then would be welcomed by all sides.

Phil Harris/AP Harry and Meghan are expected to attent King Charles’ coronation in May.

The publication of Harry’s memoir is supposed to represent a final act in the couple’s commentary on their dealings with the Royal family.

They have instead let it be known that they want to start focusing on their “service work” rather than their personal battles.

“They are looking forward to people being interested in what they’re doing beyond all the drama,” said a source.