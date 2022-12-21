Jacinda Ardern learned she was in Live to Lead the day Harry and Meghan documentary trailer dropped

Jacinda Ardern is included among seven others who spoke for the documentary.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern found out she was in the new documentary fronted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the same day Netflix released the trailer.

A trailer for Live to Lead – a seven-part series fronted by the Sussexes – dropped on Tuesday. It celebrates “inspirational leaders” and shares messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

The trailer features leaders from around the world including an interview the New Zealand prime minister had done with the Nelson Mandela Foundation in March 2019.

“They were producing resources for future leaders with the focus on young leaders,” Ardern explained at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The Mandela Foundation hold the rights to do what they will with that interview ... and I continue to stand by that – this is now their footage, their transcript.

She said she didn’t know how that interview would be used in the future.

Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with Jacinda Ardern at Government House in 2018.

“I've not been involved in the decision-making around what happens next and I have not had direct contact with the Sussexes,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s office told Stuff it was “notified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would introduce the series” in May this year – “nearly two and a half years after the interview had been recorded and permission for its use by the Nelson Mandela Foundation had already been provided.”

Ardern said she had “not stayed close” to these communications and “so I became aware of what was happening with it yesterday”.

The trailer also features late US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem, and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

The series will be released on Netflix on December 31.

NETFLIX Leaders committed to making a difference in the world share their inspiring life stories in this series executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan.

The relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family has been severely strained after some explosive claims were made in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan released earlier in December.

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to the claims of ill-treatment made in the six-part series.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly requested a royal summit with the entire firm, along with an apology for the alleged treatment at their hands, according to the Sunday Times.

In the final episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry predicted “we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology” from the family.