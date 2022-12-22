The King rejects cut-price coronation in favour of ‘glorious’ pomp and pageantry

The King has rejected the idea of a cut-price coronation and wishes to use the event to showcase “UK plc”, The Telegraph understands.

The event will be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of “glorious” pomp and pageantry after Buckingham Palace and government aides took heed of the enormous international coverage generated in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

One of the “key learnings” from Operation London Bridge and Spring Tide - the period of mourning between the late Queen’s death and her funeral, along with the new monarch’s tour of the UK - was that it proved to be a great advertisement for Britain.

While it was always expected to be an event of great national significance, the global effect had not been fully considered.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry needs to make first move in any reconciliation with royals, sources say

* King Charles and Prince William refuse to address Prince Harry's latest bombshell accusations

* King Charles reveals first Christmas card as monarch



As such, organisers are determined to invest in the coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, recognising that the rewards will be unrivalled.

The coronation is expected to be shorter than the late Queen’s, with fewer attendees, better reflecting the modern monarchy.

Reports of a shorter, simpler service prompted fears of a “cut-price” ceremony that would send the wrong message to the world.

Chris Jackson/AP The King's coronation will take place on May 6 next year.

However, aides insisted that the only elements to be removed from the ceremony would be those now considered outdated and cumbersome.

Palace insiders and politicians are said to agree that any attempt to reduce the occasion would be a missed opportunity to showcase “UK plc” on the global stage.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, this week described the coronation as a “unique moment for the country”, as the Cabinet discussed the chance to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom”.

The King is deeply conscious of the cost of living crisis and there is clear acknowledgement that the ceremony will take place at a time of economic hardship, meaning that every penny must be accounted for and justified.

However, through recent events, organisers have learnt that a grand royal spectacle is the most powerful way to promote Britain's international standing.

AP Coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II.

All involved, from the palace to the relevant government departments and the military, are said to be in lockstep in their determination to deliver a festival “in the best traditions of 1000 years of history”.

Lord Roberts of Belgravia, a historian and broadcaster, said: “We feared that after the Queen’s funeral, no one would take any notice of us for some time, but that's not true. In May, we will have the world’s attention upon us.

“The monarchy does exert great soft power and this is the equivalent of an aircraft carrier when it comes to international relations.”

He noted that the 1937 coronation took place under the threat of Nazi domination of Europe, while in 1953 there was still rationing and severe austerity.

He said: “They were both occasions when we could remind ourselves of our values and the sense of optimism that saw us through those terrible crises. The Government should be applauded for taking the brave decision to host a much-needed celebration properly next year.”

The ceremonial elements and religious traditions will remain, with the service expected to run between one and two hours rather than three.

The King will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, and be crowned with St Edward's Crown, which was made for Charles II in 1661.

It is thought likely to be attended by around 2000 people, rather than the 8000 who crammed into the Abbey in 1953 - four times its normal capacity.

The Queen Consort will be crowned alongside the King, who is expected to recognise that he serves all religious faiths and not just the Church of England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited, despite their recent public criticism of the Royal family.

The coronation is being organised by the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who organised the late Queen's funeral.