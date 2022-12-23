Camilla and Kate given new roles for King Charles' first Trooping the Colour

Camilla and Catherine during the Trooping the Colour parade in 2022.

King Charles III has appointed Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to ceremonial military roles ahead of his first Trooping the Colour.

Camilla has been appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – a title stripped from Prince Andrew following the fallout over sexual assault allegations that he has always denied.

Catherine will move into her husband’s former decade-long role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, while Prince William will take on the role of Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a position held by Charles for 47 years.

Trooping the Colour, the annual ceremony marking the official birthday of the British sovereign, will be held on June 17 next year. Charles was born in November, but the parade traditionally aims to make the most of the British summer (Queen Elizabeth II’s actual birthday was April 21).

The ceremony will come weeks after the King’s coronation on May 6.

Charles’ coronation is expected to be shorter than the late Queen Elizabeth II’s, with fewer attendees, better reflecting the modern monarchy.

Reports of a shorter, simpler service prompted fears of a “cut-price” ceremony that would send the wrong message to the world.

However, aides insisted that the only elements to be removed from the ceremony would be those now considered outdated and cumbersome.

The King will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, and be crowned with St Edward's Crown, which was made for Charles II in 1661.

It is thought likely to be attended by around 2000 people, rather than the 8000 who crammed into Westminster Abbey in 1953 – four times its normal capacity.

Prince Charles and Prince William alongside the Princess Royal took the royal salute on behalf of the Queen in the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch’s birthday for more than 260 years.

More than 1400 soldiers will parade, with hundreds of horses and army musicians taking part.

The parade takes place at Horse Guards Parade, before the royal party return up The Mall for a Royal Air Force fly-past they will watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.