Prince Harry cannot see himself returning as working royal

Prince Harry has shot down the idea of returning to a role as a full-time working royal, according to a short preview of his upcoming interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

In a tweet promoting an upcoming 60 Minutes interview between Harry, 38, and Cooper, 55, the show aired a shot clip where the anchor asked Harry, “Do you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?”

“No,” replied Harry.

The trailer also showed footage of Harry and Cooper together, while a voiceover promised the interview would be “revealing”.

The Duke of Sussex recently sat down with an interview with Cooper for an episode of 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday, January 8 (US time) on CBS and stream on Paramount+. No date or channel/streaming service has yet been announced for New Zealand.

Billed as Prince Harry’s first solo US television interview, it will air ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, due out on January 10 (US time).

The book has been promoted by Penguin Random House as a memoir told with “raw, unflinching honesty".

Toby Melville/AP Prince Harry has given two interviews to promote his upcoming memoir Spare. His ITV and 60 Minutes interviews will air early next week (New Zealand Time) in the US and UK.

The interview with Cooper is one of two interviews he gave to promote the book.

ITV has also shared snippets on an interview the Duke of Sussex gave to ITV’s Tom Bradby, who also interviewed Harry and Meghan for the 2019 documentary Harry & Megan: An African Journey.

In the post shared by ITV, Harry is seen on-screen saying “it never needed to be this way” and that Harry wanted a “family, not an institution”.

In the short clip, Prince Harry also claims “they”, seemingly in reference to the royal family have shown no willingness to reconcile and think it is better to keep Harry and Meghan as “the villains”.

“I would like to get my father back ... I would like to have my brother back,” he said.

The interviews come less than a month after the couple’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan aired, which saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlight the UK press’ unrelenting coverage of the couple, as well as unconscious bias within the royal family and racial undertones within the press coverage of the couple and touched on the relationship between the pair and the royal family.

On December 31, Live to Lead was also released on Netflix – a documentary series highlighting various leaders, which credited Harry and Meghan as executive producers.

ITV’s interview with Prince Harry will air in the UK on January 8 (local time).