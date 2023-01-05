Prince Harry details physical attack by William in upcoming memoir

Prince William once physically assaulted Prince Harry, resulting in visible “scrapes and bruises” when a verbal altercation over his marriage to Meghan Markle escalated, according to his upcoming book Spare.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the memoir before its release on January 10, and reported Harry describes an incident in 2019 at the younger prince’s home at Hottingham Cottage, where William called Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The argument escalated and William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and ...knocked me to the floor”.

At the time Harry had wanted to talk to William about the “whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and issues with the media, but when William arrived at Harry’s residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the next in line to the throne was “piping hot”.

When William made complaints about Markle, Harry told his brother he was repeating the narrative of the press – a comment which prompted shouting between the brothers and insults thrown.

According to Harry, William said he was trying to help, to which the younger brother replied, “are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

From there, Harry wrote, his brother – angered and swearing – stepped towards him. Harry went to the kitchen, gave his brother a glass of water and told William: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this”.

It was then that William put the water down and “came at” Harry.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Martin Meissner/AP In the up-coming memoir Spare, Prince Harry describes an incident where he was physically assaulted by his brother William.

In the book, Harry writes that his brother urged him to fight back and when he refused, William left and returned “looking regretful, and apologised”.

William suggested Harry not tell Markle about the altercation, which Harry called an attack.

“I didn’t attack you Harold,” was William’s response.

When Markle later noticed “scrapes and bruises”, Harry told her about the incident. It did not surprise Markle, wrote Harry.

“She was terribly sad.”

According to the Guardian, the book details Harry’s childhood, schooling, army and royal career and family, as well as his relationship with Markle. His resentment at being the “spare” is consistent throughout the memoir.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Despite frayed relationships, Prince Harry said in an upcoming ITV interview that he would like to have his father and brother back.

In one moment in the book, Harry recounts a comment supposedly made by his father, King Charles to Princess Diana when he was born.

“Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done,” he allegedly said.

Prince Harry’s memoir follows recent Netflix publicity surrounding the couple. The most recent Netflix documentary series Live to Lead is streaming now, and features world leaders, with Markle and Harry listed as executive directors.

The couple also were the focus of a six-part documentary Harry & Meghan, also streamed on Netflix. Topics within that documentary, including Markle’s miscarriage, thoughts on suicide and allegations of racism with royal circles are also addressed in the book.

Harry has given two interviews to promote the release of the book. In the US, the Prince will feature on an episode of 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper on Sunday (local time). Also set to air on the weekend in the UK is an interview with ITV News.

In an Instagram post promoting the ITV interview, Harry is shown saying he would like to have a relationship with his father and brother again.

“I would like to get my father back ... I would like to have my brother back,” he said.