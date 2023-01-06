Cocaine, cruel dad jokes and William's role in the Nazi scandal: The five biggest revelations from Prince Harry's memoir

From teenaged cocaine use to Charles’ cruel jokes about whether he was Harry’s “real” father, nothing seems off-limits in the Duke of Sussex’ upcoming memoir Spare.

We have rounded up the five biggest revelations so far from the book, which is due to be released in New Zealand on January 11, 2023.

Harry did actually use cocaine as a teenager

In the highly-anticipated memoir, the Duke of Sussex has come clean about his drug use, admitting he used cocaine as a teenager, Page Six reported.

The Duke of Sussex revealed he was first offered the drug at “someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend” and recalls the British press describing King Charles III as a “harried single dad coping with a drug-addled child” when Harry was about 17.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry attends the Royal Charity Polo during the Maserati Jerudong Trophy at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014 in Cirencester, England.

The Duke of Sussex wrote that he was “of course … doing cocaine around this time”.

He claims the drug did not make him “particularly happy” and “wasn’t much fun”.

“But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal,” he wrote.

William and Kate urged him to wear that Nazi costume

In the recent Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan the youngest son of Princess Diana and King Charles III said his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party was “one of the biggest mistakes in my life”.

Kirsty O'Connor Princess Catherine and Prince William (left) allegedly ‘howled with laughter’ at Harry’s infamous Nazi costume.

In Spare, however, Page Six revealed the Prince seems to put some of the responsibility onto Prince William and Princess Catherine, who “howled with laughter” when they saw the then-20-year-old prince in the costume.

It was 2005 when the now infamous photo of Harry dressed as a Nazi soldier, with red swastika armband, was shown on the front page of The Sun.

The photo was taken at a costume party with a “Native and Colonial” theme. William wore a home-made lion outfit.

In the book, Harry reveals the costume choice was between a Nazi uniform or a pilot.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. ‘Nazi uniform’, they said,” Harry wrote.

When he went home and tried the costume on, “they both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point”.

Getty Images In the upcoming memoir Spare, Harry says his father, now King Charles III made ‘sadistic’ jokes about whether he was his real father.

King Charles ‘sadistic’ jokes about Harry’s real dad

Harry, 38, also revealed King Charles III made “sadistic” jokes about whether he was Harry’s real father when he was younger.

The youngest son of Britain’s monarch grew up amongst rumours that Princess Diana’s former lover Major James Hewitt was actually his father – a rumour Harry now says his father seemed to enjoy making cruel jokes about.

In one book segment, seen by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex said his dad “liked telling stories” and jokes about whether he was Harry’s real father were a favourite.

“He’d always end with a burst of philosophising … ‘Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?’”

He continued that his father would laugh, even though “it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt”, he wrote.

“One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

Toby Melville/AP The Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to an older woman outside a pub, he revealed in Spare.

Harry lost his virginity to an older woman behind a pub

As well as a seemingly no-holds-barred approach to revealing moments from his upbringing and family life, Page Six has revealed Harry has also shared details about losing his virginity in a “quick” romp with an older woman behind a pub.

When talking about the “inglorious episode”, the Duke of Sussex wrote the woman liked horses, “quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion”.

He described the experience as a “quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace”.

Harry says many things about the experience were wrong, amongst which was that, “it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub”.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry Googled Meghan Markle’s love scenes from Suits when the pair started dating, which the Duke of Sussex says was a mistake.

He admits googling Meghan Markle’s on-screen Suits sex scenes was a ‘mistake’

While Harry reveals Prince William and Princess Catherine were fans of Suits, according to Page Six, the tabloid has also reported Harry admits watching his now-wife’s sex scenes from the hit show Suits was a mistake.

In one section of Spare, the Duke of Sussex admits he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online” when the pair first began dating and writes that he needs “electric-shock therapy” to get them out of his head.

“I’d witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he wrote.

“I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Markle, 41, played paralegal Rachel Zane on the show between 2011 and 2018, alongside on-screen love interest Mike Ross, who was played by Patrick J. Adams.

Harry’s memoir Spare will be released on January 11, 2023. The Duke of Sussex has also given two interviews to promote the upcoming book.

Harry: The Interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby will air on TVNZ 1 on Monday, January 9 at 7:30pm. It will also be avalaible on TVNZ+.