Spanish version of Harry's memoir Spare sold in Spain before release date

Despite strict security around the release of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, and strict rules around its release date, a Reuters reporter was able to purchase a Spanish copy of the book in Spain.

Reuters reported several bookstores in Spain were selling the Spanish version of the book on Thursday (local time), ahead of its global release date of January 10 (local time).

When a reporter managed to purchase a Spanish-language copy in Madrid, a scan of the book confirmed a section of the memoir where the Duke of Sussex recounts his brother physically attacking him following a verbal altercation.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry unsure he’ll attend King Charles’ coronation

* Prince Harry 'killed 25 people in Afghanistan', he reveals in memoir, Spare

* Prince Harry details alleged physical attack by William in upcoming memoir



The passage was originally reported by the Guardian, which had managed to obtain a copy of Spare “amid stringent pre-launch security around the book”, but did not state what language the outlet’s copy was published in. The Guardian bookshop is accepting pre-orders for the British release.

Initial attempts by Reuters to purchase the memoir were not successful, with one bookstore claiming it had already sold out, and another removing the book from display shelves after being questioned by a reporter as to why it was on sale in Spain ahead of Britain.

Random House Group/Via AP This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of "Spare," Prince Harry's memoir.

Kirsty O'Connor/AP Aspects of Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother William are detailed in the upcoming memoir Spare.

Details from the book have been widely reported ahead of the book’s official launch and revelations include details about his military career, altercations with his brother, his relationship with his father and his drug use as a teenager.

A spokeperson for the Spanish publisher Plaza y Janes Editores – owned by Penguin Random House – said a “very clear launch protocol was established and communicated to all customers so the book would not be marketed before that date”.

"Everything points to the fact that some customers have breached their commitment to the publisher and have put the book on sale before the agreed date,” they said.