King Charles' plea to his sons: 'Please don't make my final years a misery'

King Charles pleaded with his sons “don’t make my final years a misery” at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Prince Harry has claimed according to reports of his book.

The conversation is revealed in the Duke's memoir Spare, which has gone on sale in Spain, where the Telegraph obtained a copy. Harry recounts private conversations between senior royals in the memoir.

At the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, Harry claims that Charles stood between his sons “looking up at our flushed faces”.

“Please, boys,” the King is said to have told them. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

READ MORE:

* Spanish version of Harry's memoir Spare sold in Spain before release date

* Cocaine, cruel dad jokes and William's role in the Nazi scandal: The five biggest revelations from Prince Harry's memoir

* Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

* Prince Harry unsure he’ll attend King Charles’ coronation



The funeral was marked by ongoing tensions between the brothers.

They did not walk shoulder to shoulder in a procession behind their grandfather’s coffin from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel, and were instead separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

The Duke was also not accompanied by his wife, who was heavily pregnant.

Martin Meissner/AP King Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his book, the Duke also accuses his brother of physically attacking him.

He is said to claim that the Prince of Wales, then the Duke of Cambridge, arrived at his London home in 2019 and called the Duchess of Sussex “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

William is then accused of grabbing the Duke by the collar and knocking him to the floor.

Kensington Palace declined to comment. Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.