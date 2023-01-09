Harry: The Interview - 'I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges'

Being touted as a tell-all, in-depth 90 minutes of revelations, Prince Harry’s exclusive interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby has aired in the UK, ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.

The prerecorded interview with Bradby, who also interviewed both him and his wife Meghan for the 2019 documentary Harry & Megan: An African Journey, was filmed in LA and was one of two pre-recorded interviews given to promote Spare, which goes on sale on Wednesday.

In the US, his interview with Anderson Cooper will air on 60 Minutes later today. The Duke of Sussex will also appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

The interviews promised to be revealing and in-depth, but with the book being released ahead of time in Spain last week, does the world already know everything they need to about the prince, his family and his personal life?

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry's media blitz set to raise heat on British royal family

* Cocaine, cruel dad jokes and William's role in the Nazi scandal: The five biggest revelations from Prince Harry's memoir

* Prince Harry details alleged physical attack by William in upcoming memoir



With both interviews set to air in New Zealand from 7pm tonight, The Sun is live-blogging the interview as it happens. Here are the revelations so far.

Duke of Sussex open to attending King Charles’ coronation: ‘The ball is in their court’

When Bradby asked Harry if he would attend the King’s coronation in May, the prince replied that “a lot can happen between now and then”.

He continued that “the door is always open. The ball is in their court”.

He hopes the family is willing to sit down and begin conversations.

The prince also told Bradby he is in a “better place” since leaving the royal family.

He also claims his happiness “probably angers some people, infuriates others”.

Harry did not call his family racist in Oprah WInfrey interview

Prince Harry denied calling his family racist in the 2021 Oprah WInfrey interview, repsonding “no I didn’t” when Bradby mentions that he did.

Joe Pugliese Harry said he did not call his family racist during the 2021 Oprah winfrey interview.

Harry asked if Markle had made the claim.

"She said there were troubling comments about Archie’s skin colour,” said Bradby.

"There was. There was concern about his skin colour,” the Duke of Sussex responded.

Harry denies burning bridges, says his family could use support

The Duke of Sussex does not believe his recent “honesty” is burning bridges with his family, and told Bradby his family have not made attempts to reconcile.

“Well they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point,” he told Bradby.

"And I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges."

He also told Bradby he believed his family take similar steps to those he took to deal with his trauma.

Harry: The Interview on ITV1/AP Harry has spoken to ITV’s Tom Bradby about his rivalry with William in Harry: The Interview.

“I have put a lot of work and effort into resolving my own trauma ... and I will continue to work on that,” he said.

"I think other people within my family could do with that support as well."

William did not try to stop him marrying Meghan

His older brother may not have tried to dissuade him from marrying Markle, but the Duke of Sussex told Bradby William did warn voice concern early on.

"[He said] ‘This is gonna be really hard for you’, and I still to this day don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about."

On William, Kate and Meghan

The Duke of Sussex revealed he initially thought his relationship with Meghan Markle creating a foursome would bring he and his brother closer as he would not be tagging along as the “third wheel”, but it did not happen.

Kirsty O'Connor Harry revealed he thought his relationship with Meghan would help bring the brothers closer together.

“I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get ... in a relationship ... with someone like Meghan who had, you know, a very successful career.

“There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning.”

He said the stereotyping of Markle as an “American actress” seemed to be “causing a bit of a barrier to them ... introducing or welcoming her in”.

William didn’t want to know him at school

The Duke of Sussex told Bradby his brother William “won” the rivalry between the two.

"He was married with a baby on the way, while I was eating takeaway alone over the sink. Pa’s sink. I still lived with Pa. Game over man, you win,” he said.

But he also said it “sucked” that his older brother did not want to know him at school. He revealed Diana was dressing the two in the same clothes with Harry found funny but William did not like.

He also said William “didn’t really want to know me” when the boys were attending Eton.

Martin Meissner/AP Harry revealed his brother did not want to know him at school.

“And, you know, as the younger brother that sucks”.

King Charles wasn’t made for single parenthood

The Duke of Sussex told Bradby his father had “always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time.”

He said his dad would never have admitted it, but “Pa was never made for [single parenthood]. To be fair, he tried”.

Also on the topic of his dad, Harry revealed he never wanted the marriage to Camilla to happen, reading an extract from his book about the topic which says while the sons supported their dad, “just please don’t marry her, just be together, Pa”.

Harry: The Interview on ITV1/AP Harry: The Interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby has begun in the UK.

"He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game.”

"A campaign aimed marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed."

He doesn’t want to talk about losing his virginity

The Duke of Sussex may have detailed his quick romp outside a pub with an older woman as a teenager, but when asked by Bradby, he says the experience didn’t need more than the four lines in the book.

He still loves his family

The Sun has called the interview “explosive” and Harry revealed to Bradby he does still love his family, despite the recent accusations revealed about them.

Harry: The Interview on ITV1/AP Prince Harry revealed his father was never made for single parenthood and that he and William did not want him to marry Camilla.

“In the second-darkest moment of my life, they’d both been there for me,’ he told Bradby.

The moment he heard about Diana’s death

Prince Harry read an excerpt from his book during the conversation talking about his Dad sitting on the bed telling him about his mother’s car accident in 1997.

"I remember thinking, ‘Crash OK? But she’s alright, yes?’ I vividly remember that thought flashing through my mind,” he said.

"I remember waiting patiently for Pa to confirm that indeed, Mummy was alright, and I remember him not doing that."

Harry also revealed he has lost a lot of memories of his mum which he refers to as post-traumatic stress.

He taught the Queen an Ali-G impersonation

In a more light-hearted moment, Prince Harry reveals to Bradby he taught his late Grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II to do an impersonation of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s character Ali-G, and recalls the moment as “wonderful”.

"She had this amazing, flick of the wrist and yeah, I will never forget that, that barbecue night it was wonderful,” he said.

More to come ...

ITV’s Harry: The Interview will air on TVNZ 1 and stream on TVNZ+ on Monday at 7:30pm. His CBS 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper will air on three and stream on threenow on Monday at 7pm.