Prince Harry tells CBS' Anderson Cooper Camilla is a 'dangerous villain'

The Duke of Sussex has accused his family of "getting into bed with the devil" to rehabilitate their image.

The Duke of Sussex is on a media blitz to promote his controversial book, Spare.

Harry earlier had a tell-all interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

He now meets US broadcaster Anderson Cooper for an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

Both interviews are set to air in New Zealand from 7pm tonight.

The Duke of Sussex will also appear on Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

An interview Prince Harry did with broadcaster Anderson Cooper has begun to screen on CBS in the US.

Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with Cooper began by asking the royal about a “pretty cutting” section of Harry’s memoir which Harry ends by saying William is looking less like Diana due to age.

CBS/screengrab Prince Harry in a second tell-all interview to promote his new book, Spare.

Harry went on to say book “squashes” the idea that it was Meghan’s arrival that spelled the end of his relationship with William, which he says was fraught with sibling rivalry.

Harry said he was “hurt” when he joined William’s school and William asked him to pretend not to know each other.

He said that although they had a “similar traumatic experience” with the death of their mother they dealt with it in two different ways.

Buckingham Palace provided with Harry’s CBS interview

Cooper said that they provided Buckingham Palace with a copy of their report before it aired.

“Something we never do,” he says.

The palace declined to comment. There has been no comment from the palace on any of Harry’s public comments.

Camilla a ‘dangerous villain’ says Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015.

Prince Harry was asked about his relationship with Camilla, Queen consort.

He said she was the “villain” who “needed to rehabilitate her image,” in order to become Queen which made her “dangerous.”

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging in the British press.

“And there was a willingness on both sides to trade information,” he said.

He said the royal family reads the British tabloid press and that the newspapers are laid out at breakfast.

We considered reopening the inquest into Diana’s death

Harry said he and William considered asking for the inquest into Diana’s death be reopened because they were so unsatisfied with the ruling that it was a “tragic accident”.

But he ultimately does not want or need any further investigation now, he says.

The interview moves to his time in the military and serving in Afghanistan.

He says “that was my calling” and “I felt healing from that”.

“It felt like I was turning pain into purpose,” he says.

But he says he did not realise that from the age of 12, when told his mother had died, was that he had been living on adrenaline.

He says the war for him began when his mother died and that he was fighting himself.

I was trying to find a way to cry

CBS 60 minutes Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper during their interview to promote the book Spare.

Harry said he watched videos of Diana online to try to make himself cry.

“I was constantly trying to find a way to cry and going over as many memories as I could muster up about my Mum, sometimes I watched videos online ... and I couldn’t [cry,]” he says.

He says he used psychedelics to try to heal his trauma.

“I would never recommend people to do this recreationally but, doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine,” he said.

Harry recollects ‘bizarre’ public meet after Diana’s death

Harry recalled the death of his mother and says that it was “bizarre” to be meeting members of the public who were grieving his mother’s death.

He said there were many wet hands from all their tears and that he felt guilt because he had not shed a tear.

He recalled people giving him flowers to lay at the palace gates “as if I was some sort of middle person for their grief and that really stood out to me”.

It was only when Diana’s coffin was being lowered into the ground at Althorp, where she was buried, that he cried. He says this was the only time he cried over her death.

He is rehashing a lot of what we’ve heard in the earlier ITV interview about requesting to see the images of Diana’s death in the car crash in Paris.

“All I saw was the back of my Mum’s head, slumped on the back of the back seat,” he says.

Until he was 23, he believed she might be alive, and have faked her death to escape media intrusion.

