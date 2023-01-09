Prince Harry: Monarchy's silence on 'horrific, hurtful and cruel' Jeremy Clarkson column is 'deafening'

The Duke of Sussex has addressed British television personality Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial Meghan Markle column, labelling it “horrific ... hurtful and cruel.”

Prince Harry sat with ITV’s Tom Bradbury for a tell-all interview to discuss his highly anticipated memoir Spare, which is set to expose the 38-year-old’s tumultuous relationship with his brother, drug use, and more.

Speaking on the column Clarkson wrote about the Duchess of Sussex for British tabloid The Sun, Prince Harry suggested the former Top Gear host’s actions would “encourage” men in particular to “treat women” negatively.

Clarkson, 61, was widely condemned late last month after using “violent [misogynistic]” language after writing he hated Markle “on a cellular level” and was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

“What [Clarkson] said was horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife,” Prince Harry said.

“But it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”

He then quoted his stepmother and Queen Consort Camilla, saying there is “a global pandemic of violence against women” and that the British media were the “epicentre of so many of the problems across the UK.”

The Duke of Sussex also called out the Royal Family’s “deafening” silence on the article.

“From what I have learnt and believe of the monarchy, if someone in this country, if someone, you know, especially in the US, no names mentioned, tweets or says certain things that are just categorically harmful and dangerous, you have the president and the vice president speak out against it,” the Prince said.

“But, everything to do with my wife, after six years, they haven’t said a single thing. But they’re willing to defend themselves regularly.”