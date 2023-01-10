Six things we learnt from Harry’s revealing interviews

If you have a phone and an internet connection you’ve probably been saturated with content about the royal family, Meghan Markle, and the Harry & Meghan Netflix extravaganza.

You could be mistaken for thinking there is nothing else to know; that between the alleged dog bowl row, Prince Harry’s time in Afghanistan, and the ongoing tussle between the Duke of Sussex and his family, you most likely didn’t even need to pick up his new memoir Spare.

Except, in his first official interviews to promote the book, Harry has revealed some juicy, intriguing and heartbreaking details that were yet to be reported, despite the book accidentally being released early in Spain.

So, here are the six things we learnt from Harry’s interviews with the UK’s ITV and the US’s CBS.

1. Why did he even write a memoir?

In his first interview with ITV broadcaster, and friend, Tom Bradby, Harry justified his reasons for writing a memoir after years of squabbling with his family.

Harry said that it was “my story to tell”, something that would have been impossible had he remained in the royal family, and that after 38 years of letting other people tell his story through their lens, he wanted to speak for himself.

In his second interview with CBS’s Anderson Cooper, Harry said that the royal family often used him or William to get better coverage for themselves.

Leon Neal/Getty Images A poster advertising the launch of Prince Harry's memoir Spare is seen in a store window in London, England.

Harry said he had made it his mission to revolutionise the British press, especially after the Jeremy Clarkson article which was “hurtful and cruel towards my wife”.

2. Breakdown with ‘Willy’ was a long time coming

Despite the brotherly bickering only seemingly coming to the surface after he met Meghan, Harry acknowledges that his relationship with William had always been fraught with “sibling rivalry”.

Harry claims that William asked him to pretend that they didn’t know each other in high school, and that rather than bringing them together, the driving force between the two brothers drifting apart was the death of their mother.

“We had a very similar traumatic experience, and then we -- we dealt with it two very different ways,” the Duke said.

Martin Meissner/AP Despite the brotherly bickering only seemingly coming to the surface after he met Meghan, Harry acknowledges that his relationship with William had always been fraught with “sibling rivalry”.

Fast-forward to the Sussexes’ 2017 engagement, Harry said that while William didn’t try to talk him out of marrying Meghan, he did voice concerns early on.

3. Harry believed Diana had faked her own death

Prince Harry spoke about the moment his father King Charles III informed him of his mother’s death in a car crash in Paris.

He said he didn’t remember Charles telling him that Princess Diana’s car was chased by paparazzi to her death, but said that he has a lot of compassion for his father, now that he himself has become a parent.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that, until he was 23 years old, he believed his mother might still be alive, and that the accident in Paris might have been staged so that she could escape the media intrusion.

Getty Images The Duke of Sussex admitted that, until he was 23 years old, he believed his mother might still be alive.

Despite saying that he no longer had a desire to re-open the case into Princess Diana’s death, Harry said that there were still “a lot of things unexplained” and that he even had a driver take him through the same tunnel in Paris to see if the story about the driver losing control was plausible.

4. The bridesmaid and the beard

Prince Harry himself acknowledged that there were “25 versions” of the bridesmaid story which is said to have left his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, in tears.

Ahead of the Sussexes’ May 2018 wedding, a tabloid report emerged alleging that Meghan had made Catherine cry in an argument over a bridesmaid dress fitting. During Monday’s ITV interview Harry reinforced that it was Kate who had made Meghan cry, not the other way around, and that Kate apologised the following day.

Asked why the story was never corrected, Harry said: “My understanding is the reason they [the royal family] didn’t want to come out and say it wasn’t true would therefore lead to ‘Well if it wasn’t that, was it the other way round?’”

Meanwhile, Harry also spoke of the unusual falling out between him and William over his decision to keep his beard for his wedding, which was not royal tradition, and typically not allowed in military uniform.

Getty Images Prince Harry kept his beard at his wedding despite his bother’s alleged disapproval.

Harry said he sought approval from Queen Elizabeth II to keep his beard for his televised nuptials describing it as a “shield to my anxiety”.

His grandmother gave him the green light but William – who had been clean-shaven for his own wedding – did not approve, prompting a week-long fight between the brothers.

Harry claimed that William attempted to use his authority as the “heir” to override the decision and order Harry to shave the offending beard.

6. Reconciliation

After all of this, you might be thinking, surely Harry wants to leave the royals behind? However, he says the opposite is true, and that, if he had it his way, they would make amends.

“I think there’s probably a lot of people who, after watching the documentary and reading the book, will go, how could you ever forgive your family for what they’ve done? People have already said that to me,” Harry said.

Harry: The Interview on ITV1/AP Prince Harry says that if he had it his way, he would make amends with Royal Family.

“And I said, forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.”