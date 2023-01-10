Prince Harry's popularity hits all time low with British public according to new poll

The Duke of Sussex’s popularity with the British public has hit a record low in the run-up to the release of his memoir Spare, with 64% of Brits holding a negative view of the Prince according to a new poll.

A poll from YouGov taken between January 5 and 6 and published by the Daily Mail, reveals the Duke’s net favourability has slumped to -38 – his lowest score since the poll began in June, 2011.

Of the more than 1,600 adults surveyed, two thirds of the group admit they hold a negative view of Prince Harry, while his wife Meghan Markle’s popularity has fallen to -42.

A year prior to their marriage, the Prince’s popularity was at an all-time high with 70 points before numbers began to trend downwards, only managing to rise above 0 favourability points in the last two years during the mourning period for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Among the 18-24-year-olds surveyed, positive and negative views of Prince Harry were equal at 41 per cent, still his lowest score for the age group.

Harry: The Interview on ITV1/AP Prince Harry is the most unpopular he’s ever been with the British public.

For the same age range, Meghan Markle dropped to a favourability score of 10, down from 55 points in 2017.

The Duke of Sussex has been the focal point of headlines throughout the past week after extracts from his upcoming memoir leaked, revealing stories of drug taking, tensions between Prince Harry and brother William, and a romp behind a pub.

On Monday, Harry’s first official interviews to promote the book aired which which he revealed some juicy, intriguing and heartbreaking details that were yet to be reported, despite the book accidentally being released early in Spain.