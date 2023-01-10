Prince Harry reignites Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton bridesmaid fight with leaked texts

Prince Harry has added his fuel to the fire of the seemingly never ending debate of who made who cry at Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid fitting.

In 2018, rumours began to swirl that the soon-to-be sisters-in-law had feuded during a bridesmaid dress fitting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding following an issue with Princess Charlotte’s outfit.

While it’s safe to assume the two Royal women aren’t the first people in the world to argue during a wedding fitting, the drama was taken up a notch after insiders alleged the disagreement was apparently so severe that Princess Catherine burst into tears.

As per Royal protocol, the rumours went unacknowledged until Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in 2021, when Meghan claimed the roles were actually reversed – she was the crier, and the Princess of Wales the perpetrator.

Now, a leaked excerpt from Prince Harry’s already explosive memoir Spare, set for official release tomorrow, has revealed a passive-aggressive text conversation allegedly between the Duke of Sussex and Princess Catherine, with a new crying contender: Princess Charlotte.

The Duke of Sussex claims Princess Catherine had texted his wife four days before their nuptials, demanding that Meghan change the dresses to suit her sister-in-law’s family.

Stuff/Getty images Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been locked in a conspiracy theory of tears since 2018.

He explains that “it wasn’t a big shock” the dresses were ill-shaped as the garments were French couture sewn from measurements without a fitting.

“Meg didn't reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by,” Prince Harry wrote.

Kate had apparently sent Meghan a text saying “Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on a home.”

“Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” Meghan had allegedly replied.

“No, all the dresses need to be remade,” Kate responded.

“I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day,” Meghan said.

The passive-aggressive tension in the conversation is concluded with a final message from Kate: “fine.”

Prince Harry wrote that he was “horrified” to find Meghan “on the floor sobbing” after arriving home a short time after the text conversation, and told her he believed “Kate hadn't meant any harm.”

Chris Jackson/Getty images Prince Harry backs up his fiancée by addressing a longstanding rumour of tears being shed at a bridesmaid dress fitting in 2018.

The Princess of Wales allegedly showed up to their home the next day with flowers and a card to apologise, which other sources claim wasn’t a move to mend things between Princess Catherine and Duchess Meghan, but instead a “classy” move that would help Kate “keep the peace,” according to the Daily Mail.

Let’s hope this is the final nail in the coffin of this saga.