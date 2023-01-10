Meghan singing to seals proof she ‘really is magic’, says Prince Harry

Prince Harry believed Meghan was “magic” because she could communicate with seals.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex tells how the couple stumbled upon a pair of seals while on holiday on the north coast of Scotland with his father, King Charles.

The night before, over dinner, Charles had told them the story of selkies, Scottish sirens disguised as seals, and recommended that they sing to the seals to see whether they would respond.

At the time, the Duke writes, his father and Meghan had a “strong bond” and the King was enjoying “peacocking in front of Meg” by telling stories that the Duke had never heard with “much theatre”.

While on the beach, the Sussexes saw the seals and the Duke ran over to sing to them. He failed to get a response, but when his wife joined in they answered her, he writes.

“Soon enough, an endless number of heads began to appear in every part of the water, responding to her song,” he writes, saying he thought at that moment that the Duchess “really is magic”.

“It could have been a stupid superstition, but I didn’t care,” he writes.

The Royal family were staying at the Castle of Mey, a Royal castle bought by the Queen Mother in the 1950s, that sits just east of John O’Groats on the northernmost coast of the Scottish mainland.

Supplied Meghan Markle can talk to seals according to Prince Harry.

When the pair returned to the castle, however, the King’s Australian chef castigated the Duke for singing to the seals, saying he had been luring them to their deaths.

“He said that part of the Scottish coast was infested with orcas and that singing to the seals was like attracting them to a bloody death,” he writes.

In reality, there are as few as nine orcas in Scottish waters and they are likely to die out in the coming decades because of a build-up of carcinogenic PCBs in their bloodstreams, which makes them incapable of successfully reproducing. The chemicals were banned in the 1970s but remain in the marine ecosystem.

Chris Jackson/Getty images It is official, the Duchess of Sussex can talk to seals.

Selkies are an ancient Celtic and Norse folktale originating in Orkney and Shetland that tell of magical sea folk that can transform from seals into humans by shedding their skins.

The most common tales about selkies involve them being forced into relationships with men who steal and hide their seal skins while they are in human form.

The visit to Mey, in summer 2018, came when the Sussexes were trying to conceive a child. The Duchess had previously been losing weight, which Prince Harry blamed on the stress of Royal life.

The couple consulted an Ayuverdic doctor, a traditional Hindu form of medicine, who told the Duchess that if she gained three kilos in weight she would conceive.

Not long after the trip to Scotland, the pair had reason to perform pregnancy tests and the Duke resorted to further supernatural measures. He writes that while they were waiting for the results, he put the two tests on his nightstand, next to a small box containing a lock of his dead mother’s hair that he always kept there.

“All right, I told myself, good. We’ll see what Mum can do with it,” he writes. When both tests displayed positive, the Duke writes, he thanked both his mother and the selkies.