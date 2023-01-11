Prince Harry's steamy reunion with Meghan Markle on anniversary of Diana's death

Last week leaks from memoir Spare revealed the tale of Prince Harry losing his virginity in a “quick romp” behind a pub – now, another intimate interaction has caught the eyes of readers.

Set for official release today, Spare exposes a number of gritty details from the Prince’s private life, including his relationship with wife Meghan Markle.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry's popularity hits all time low with British public according to new poll

* Prince Harry unsure he’ll attend King Charles’ coronation

* Prince Harry details alleged physical attack by William in upcoming memoir



The 38-year-old revealed that in the summer of 2016, on the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, he reunited with then-new girlfriend Meghan following weeks apart from each other at a Soho House branch.

The Duke of Sussex wrote he was instructed by Meghan to met up with her friend Vanessa, who led him to his future wife’s private room before she “pulled [him] inside.”

Netflix Prince Harry’s memoir reveals details of another romp – this time with wife Meghan Markle.

“I want to say we hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. But I don't think there was time,” he said.

“She pulled me inside and thanked her friend in one fluid motion, then slammed the door quickly before anyone saw.”

The intimate incident happened while the couple were two months into their relationships, following their romantic Botswana getaway the Duke and Duchess dished on in their Netflix documentary.