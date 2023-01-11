Prince Harry protected by armed security as he heads into filming for Stephen Colbert interview

Prince Harry had armed security by his side in New York City as he headed into his fourth tell-all interview this week for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Daily Mail reports the Duke of Sussex was seen tailed by a security guard holding a Glock lock box believed to contain a gun and ammunition.

Teasing the interview, which airs 5.35pm local time on Prime, Colbert joked Prince Harry’s new memoir would be available on “a commemorative plate.”

“I've read the book – it's very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I'm going to have so much to talk about with His Harryness,” Colbert said.

The armed security guard seen with Prince Harry reflects the fears for their safety the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed on multiple occasions in the past.

During their time living in Canada from late 2019 to early 2020, 15 Scotland Yard guards were flown to their home on Vancouver Island to provide protection for the couple.

Getty Images Prince Harry was seen flanked by armed security in New York City, following a trend of the Royal’s concerns for safety.

Prince Harry also filed a judicial claim in early 2022 after the British government ruled the Royal wouldn’t be able to pay for police protection for his family – including children Archie and Lilibet – during visits to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess’s safety fears aren’t unfounded – in November, former Met counterterrorism chief Niel Basu says Meghan faced “disgusting” credible threats to her life that were investigated by police teams.