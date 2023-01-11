Meghan v Kate bridesmaid dress row: Tailor finally speaks

The UK tailor at the centre of a stoush between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has finally spoken out, saying he’s not surprised the ordeal lead to tears.

Luxury tailor Ajay Mirpuri was tasked with adjusting the dresses for Meghan’s six bridesmaids after, he says, they arrived from French couture house Givenchy “ill-fitting”.

“I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting – it's nerve-wracking,” Mirpuri told the Daily Mail.

“I feel for them all, because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that's what they were.”

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry added his fuel to the fire regarding the seemingly never ending debate of who made who cry at the bridesmaid fitting ahead of his wedding to Markle in 2018.

In Spare, the prince claims the now-Princess of Wales had texted Meghan four days before the nuptials, demanding that Meghan change the dresses to suit her sister-in-law’s family.

A passive-aggressive conversation ensued, which reportedly included Kate saying her daughter Princess Charlotte was in tears because her dress was “too big, too long, too baggy”.

Harry wrote he was “horrified” to find Meghan “on the floor sobbing” after arriving home a short time after the text conversation.

Mirpuri told The Daily Mail he was unaware of the conflict between the two sisters-in-law, but that he and his staff worked around the clock for four days before the wedding.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave St George's Chapel after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The bridesmaid’s dresses were French couture sewn from measurements without a fitting, and Mirpuri said all six dresses were fitted and sorted before the big day.

“I've no idea what measurements Givenchy had received, but with our experience and knowledge we could see straight away that all six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, as they weren't going to fit,” Mirpuri said.

“Weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches.”

He was a “Royalist” who wanted to do whatever he could to help the royal family, he said.

“We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4am three nights in a row, to make them fit.”

Mirpuri added it was a shame the fall-out had overshadowed the bridesmaids on the day who looked “fabulous”.

“We left Windsor Castle at 10pm the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids' dresses and how they looked? The answer is no.”