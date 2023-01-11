Prince Harry denies 'boasting' about Taliban killings in Spare, blames media spin for criticism

Prince Harry has rejected claims he “boasted” about killing 25 Taliban fighters in his memoir Spare, during a late-night interview with US TV host Stephen Colbert.

A teaser clip for Wednesday night’s CBS show sees the duke railing against critics in the media, who he says cast a “dangerous spin” on excerpts from his memoir, putting his “family in danger”.

In the teaser for yet another bombshell TV tell-all, Prince Harry hit back at accusations he “undermined his own security” by writing about his Taliban kills, instead blaming his critics for spreading “dangerous lies” and “spinning” his words.

“I think one of ... the most dangerous lies that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I have killed in Afghanistan,” he told Colbert.

“I would say that if I heard anybody else, anyone, boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie.

“My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family.”

The duke faced serious criticism from people formerly high up in the British military after leaked excerpts from his memoir revealed details about his killing of Taliban members.

Harry wrote he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013, saying he felt neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions, and in the heat of battle regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard: “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”

Colonel Richard Kemp, a retired British Army officer, was scathing in his criticism of Harry, telling Sky News his comments were “ill-judged” and could cause pro-Taliban sympathisers to be “provoked to attempt revenge” against him and possibly “incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world”.

He insisted Harry’s suggestion the UK military saw its enemies as less than human, as “chess pieces”, was “the total opposite of the truth”.

“It's not the way the British Army trains people at all,” Kemp told the BBC.

But the Duke of Sussex has defended telling his military story, telling People magazine he was doing it “in the hopes it would help others”.

However, Colonel Kemp told the Daily Mail he didn't think revealing the number of kills would help any “healing journey” and that it just gave the Taliban more fuel for propaganda.

“I don't really see how making that sort of public statement is going to help whatever healing process he thinks he needs,” Kemp said.

“I don't think that saying that he has killed 25 people is a terrible thing to say. I am sure it's factual and everybody knows that he was out there as an attack helicopter crewman and therefore that his job would have been to kill the enemy.

“The biggest problem I have with what he said is the way he said he was trained to describe the Taliban and to think of the Taliban as less than human.”

Prince Harry’s interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will air at 11.40pm on Prime in NZ.