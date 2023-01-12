Prince Harry opens up about 'todger' frostbite, military service, royal rifts and trauma in comprehensive Colbert interview

Prince Harry has shared numerous intimate details from his life in a comprehensive interview with US talk show host Stephen Colbert – including the story of how he got frostbite on his “todger”.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his military service, his rift with his brother, the loss of his mother and much more.

As the end of the interview neared the discussion went south, as Colbert asked Harry about the time he got frostbite on his penis: “At what point did you realise there was a crisis at the South Pole?”

“How long have you been waiting to ask that question?” Harry responded, laughing. “We’ve taken quite a leap from grief and trauma to my todger.”

“First of all, it didn’t turn into an icicle.”

Explaining how the situation came about, the royal said a group of veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole. He took part, despite a lack of training and a lack of a crucial piece of gear.

“What I didn’t have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a cock cushion.”

Colbert interjected: “No-one in my life when I was a child could ever explain to me that one day the Duke of Sussex was going to say the words ‘cock cushion’ to me and it would all make sense. This is absolutely surreal.”

SCREENGRAB/THE LATE SHOW Prince Harry gave a thumbs up to Colbert after the talk show host asked him how his penis was doing, following a frostbite incident.

Harry continued to recount how the frostbite came about, explaining that he was walking in -35C temperatures. “And when you’re walking you’re hot, and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes. And once it’s numb, you don’t know the pain.”

It took multiple weeks before Harry realised something was wrong with his “johnson”.

“It was a slow, deteriorating situation.”

Colbert asked how his penis was doing now, and Harry responded with a double thumbs up. “It’s fine now, thank you.”

As the audience clapped and laughed, Harry remarked that there were some people in the crowd who were “horrified”. “Most of them are amused,” Colbert responded.

Harry opens up about military service, royal rifts and death

Harry’s interview with Colbert covered a wide range of topics, including his military service, his rift with brother and the deaths of his mother, Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Saying he believed there was an active campaign by the palace to undermine his book, Harry rejected claims he boasted about killing 25 Taliban fighters.

He said he wanted to be honest about his experiences during his 10 years in the military, and give others the space to share their experiences without shame.

“My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.”

Adam Butler/Getty Images The death of Princess Diana had a profound impact on William and Harry.

Speaking about his relationship with his brother, he said the fracture between them had been unfairly pinned on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

He said they were not always in lockstep after the death of their mother, but had put on a brave face while continuing with various royal engagements. “We wouldn’t have got to this moment” if Diana was still alive, he said.

In response to questions about a physical fight with William, he showed off a necklace which he said was broken during that confrontation.

The necklace has his kids’ heartbeats, taken from cardiograms, engraved on a couple of pendants, as well as a pendant from Botswana depicting a tiger’s eye.

screengrab/the late show Prince Harry shows the necklace broken during a fight with Prince William.

Death and trauma featured heavily in the interview. The death of Diana, Princess of Wales, has had a dramatic impact on Harry’s life, with the royal saying he had “felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30”.

It was an “interesting overlap” that Harry was 36 when he stepped back from royal duties – the same age that Diana died.

Therapy, writing a book and the smell of his late mother’s perfume had helped, he said, though there was much he could not remember of her.

“There are memories pre-12-year-old Harry that I will never be able to access, and that sucks.”

He felt that was relatable for many people, however: “I’m convinced that 99.9% of people on Planet Earth are walking around with some form of unresolved grief, trauma or loss. And with that comes these filters which acts as a fog, and every opportunity we have to be able to clean the windscreen, take the filters away ... that to me has been the freedom that I didn’t even know I was looking for.”

Speaking about the death of the Queen last year, he said he’d always remember “her sharp wit, her sense of humour, her ability to respond to anybody with a completely straight face but totally joking”.

As the interview concluded, Harry even touched on Netflix’s The Crown – noting that he had seen it, and even fact-checked it while watching.