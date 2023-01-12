Charles and Camilla wanted Kate to spell her name differently to 'avoid confusion', Harry claims

In one of the more bizarre revelations that have come out of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, the royal claimed his father King Charles asked the Princess of Wales to change how she spells her name.

Born Catherine Middleton﻿, the princess began going by 'Kate' during her relationship with Prince William and used a 'K' rather than a 'C'.

While some royal fans assumed she had simply chosen the more common spelling for her nickname, Harry wrote that two senior royals had orchestrated the change.﻿

In his memoir, the duke went into detail about the moment King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla - then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall - allegedly requested the Princess of Wales use a 'K' when spelling Kate instead of a 'C'.

Harry claims in his book that the request was made because the couple wanted to avoid having too many royals that have names start with the letter 'C'.

"There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla," Harry wrote. "It would be too confusing to have another."﻿

﻿In Spare, Harry also recounted a later conversation between himself and his father in which Charles brought up the financial burden that would be placed on him by bringing Meghan Markle into the family.

"Well, darling boy, you know there's not enough money to go around," Harry recounted the King saying.

"I can't pay for anyone else. I'm already having to pay for your brother and Catherine".﻿

Prince William was also present during the conversation was supposedly inexpressive, sitting quietly with a "blank" face.

This prompted Harry to remember the King's prioritisation of his comfort and convenience over that of others in their family.

