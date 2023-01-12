One of Princess Diana's most iconic gowns is up for auction in New York

Mario Testino at 2005 Kensington Palace exhibition, with a portrait he took of Princess Diana wearing a gown by Victor Edelstein.

A﻿ velvet gown once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, is going to auction in New York and is expected to fetch more than A$200,000 (NZ$217,070)

The purple dress was seen on the late royal in two portraits﻿ in 1991, the first taken by Lord Snowdon, who was Princess Margaret's first husband.

The second was a painting of Diana by British artist Douglas Hartinge Anderson and now hangs at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, which Diana often visited.

﻿In 1997, Diana famously wore the gown in a series of photographs by Mario Testino for a Vanity Fair cover shoot.

It will be sold by auction house Sotheby's on January 28 with an estimate US$80-US$120, 000 (NZ$125,000 - NZ$188,000) but other dresses owned and worn by Diana have sold well above expected prices.

It was last sold in 1997 by Christies when, on June 25, Diana auctioned nearly 80 dresses and gowns from her personal wardrobe to raise money for two charities.

She was killed in a car accident in Paris two months later.

The gown was later immortalised on a limited-edition porcelain doll of Diana produced by the Franklin Mint in 1998.﻿

﻿It was designed by Victor Edelstein, who also created the iconic midnight blue velvet gown, now nicknamed the 'Travolta Dress' after Diana danced with John Travolta in 1985 during her visit to the White House.

It is described by auction house Sotheby's as "a dramatic ball dress, in 'Infanta'-style" featuring "a strapless, evening dress of deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back".

The gown, from 1989, is "in good condition, consistent with use".

Speaking about the time he first met the Princess of Wales, Edelstein said: "I was walking almost on air. Diana had that effect.﻿"

He went on to design dresses for Diana for more than a decade, from 1982 to 1993.

Edelstein said of that experience: "When I started designing for her she was just starting to move away from the first period of clothes – what I think were rather like little girl's clothes made bigger.

"Her style became more sleek and sophisticated, and more grown up."﻿

Former Vogue Deputy Editor Anna Harvey, who was an advisor to the princess on her wardrobe and style, suggested Diana work with Edelstein.

"Victor's collection was young, beautiful and much of it was perfect for the princess," Harvey said.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.