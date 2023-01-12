Prince Harry says he was 'embarrassed' to bring Meghan Markle to Nottingham Cottage

The Duke of Sussex has admitted he was embarrassed to take his then-new girlfriend Meghan Markle to Nottingham Cottage.

In his now released memoir, Spare, Prince Harry confessed to feeling “embarrassed” at the thought of bringing Markle to the Kensington Palace-based cottage he had called home for six years.

Nottingham Cottage, also known as Nott Cott, featured in the couple's six episode Netflix documentary – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived there from 2017, after Meghan left the television series Suits.

Prince Harry later proposed to Meghan at the cottage before facing an alleged physical attack by Prince William there much later in 2019, before the couple moved to Frogmore Cottage ahead of the birth of their first-child Archie.

“I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace. Nott Cott was palace adjacent - that was the best you could say for it,” he wrote.

The Prince describes feeling “relieved” after watching his future wife enter the cottage garden with “no indication of disillusionment” – that is, until she entered the home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle/Netflix Nottingham Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex commented the cottage’s ceilings were “dolls' house low” and “then she said something about a frat house.”

Prince Harry recalled realising his furniture was “shabby,” while Meghan seemed unimpressed with a beanbag that matched his brown couch.

In photos of the cottage included in the Netflix documentary, Prince Harry can be seen standing in the mostly beige cottage with his head nearly touching the roof.

In another photo, Meghan can also be seen just fitting into a doorway.

Later in the book, Prince Harry admits to feeling “embarrassed” again of Nottingham Cottage after a visit to Prince William and Princess Catherine’s “museum-like” Kensington Palace apartment, which apparently holds 20 rooms.