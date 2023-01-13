Princess of Wales says therapy is not right for everyone in first outing since Harry's memoir released

It’s still not clear whether the Prince and Princess of Wales have read Harry’s explosive new memoir, but Kate may have just made a (very) subtle remark about it.

The royal couple have been keeping mum on the topic and steadily ignored questions by UK media while at their first public outings at a hospital and charity since the book’s release.

Although the pair seemed relaxed out in public on Friday (NZT) as they blocked out media who peppered them with questions, the Duchess was later overheard talking to volunteers about mental health and therapy. Apt topics of course while on a tour about a hospital and mental health charity, but also it’s worth noting they’re key topics in Spare too.

“Everyone is talking a lot more about mental health,” the Princess observed as she chatted to volunteers, The Telegraph reported. She went on to say how “talking therapies don’t work for some people” and acknowledged that there had often been “negative connotations” around the subject.

“If we get across that there are these more positive spaces and experiences out there, places like this, then we are changing how we talk about it,” the Telegraph reported her saying while at the charity.

Was she making a gentle reference to her brother-in-law’s book? We perhaps will never know for sure, for the Royal Family haven’t commented on any of the claims made by the prince.

Video shows the couple being peppered with questions asking if Prince William had had a chance to read his brother’s book. But the couple weren’t having a bar of it. They can be seen ignoring media and soldiering on for their tour of the hospital’s critical care ward, where they met with nurses and posed for selfies.

Outside, William and Kate were greeted by fans, with one woman shouting “keep going, keep going. Scousers love you.”William smiled at her warmly and replied: “Yes, I will.” The Telegraph reported.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales listen to young adults in the 'Mentor Room' during a visit to the Open Door Charity, a charity focused on supporting young adults across with their mental health.

King Charles III, meanwhile, travelled to Scotland to meet with local groups that help combat rural isolation.

After Scotland The Brave rang out on the pipes, Charles toured the Mid-Deeside Community Shed, near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, and watched craft skills including wood and stone carving in action.

Peter Byrne/AP Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive to officially open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, in Liverpool, England.

Harry's book, Spare, offers myriad revelations and accusations, many of which have been splashed across the global media for days.

In the ghostwritten memoir Harry, 38, recounts his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, a fight with brother Prince William and his unease with the role of royal “spare” in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the UK throne.

In a series of interviews, Harry repeatedly blamed the media for his troubles, saying that unfair and intrusive coverage contributed to the rift with William.

He also accuses members of the royal family of leaking stories to the media to burnish their own reputations.

And people are snapping the memoir up.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first-day sales topped 1.4 million copies.

Andrew Milligan/AP Britain's King Charles III, right, arrives to visit the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed to meet with local hardship support groups and tour the new facilities, in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

By contrast, Michelle Obama's blockbuster, Becoming, needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

The sales figures for Spare include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom.