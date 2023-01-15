Peace talks plan: Moves to reconcile Prince Harry with the Windsors

Peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family could be held before the coronation, under plans being discussed by those close to the King.

Royal insiders believe that a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is "the only way forward" after publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, and must happen before Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 to avoid the event, which Harry and Meghan are expected to attend, becoming "a circus".

A source close to the King who also knows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done. It's fixable. It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members.

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him, 'We understand the pain you've been through'. The King can do it.

“Not everyone here behaved well, but Harry's got to be able to sit down and say: 'We didn't behave well either'. We've got to move on it and get it done by April. The King needs a clear run for the coronation.”

Another royal source said: “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

Friends of the royal family have called on the Sussexes to end their public criticism of the monarchy.

One said: “They have to now be quiet and get on with their thing in America. Harry has got to realise that it might all go down better there, but here in the UK, people have taken it very badly. You've said your piece, but why are you trying to torch the whole house?”

Last week, in a series of interviews to promote his book, Harry reiterated that he wanted “reconciliation” and to “sit down and have a proper conversation about this”.

Spare, which last week became the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book in history, includes damaging claims from Harry against the royal family, including allegations that William physically "attacked" him.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have remained silent on Harry's claims.

A close friend of William and Harry said: “The silence for now has been the right thing, but this is not going to go away. This has to be resolved and neutralised so that when William has the top job, his brother isn't still sniping from the sidelines. I genuinely don't think this is the end of things. Harry simply cannot do without his brother.”

Royal sources said the atmosphere behind the Palace walls remained upbeat: “They're buoyed that the tide has turned here on Harry and people think it's all so petty. They feel vindicated that much of the public are not taking it all in.”

Last week during William's first engagement after the book's publication, a fan in Liverpool told him: "Keep going, Will, Scousers love you." He replied: "I will do."

The Sunday Times, London