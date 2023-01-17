Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over 'shame' column

Jeremy Clarkson has apologised to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over an opinion piece in which he said he despised Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “on a cellular level”.

The former Top Gear presenter faced widespread condemnation over the column, written for English tabloid The Sun.

Even his daughter spoke out against the opinion piece, in which he wrote he was dreaming of the day when Markle “is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

Clarkson said he emailed the apology to the royal pair on Christmas morning, and he also shared it on Instagram.

"I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. Its a mea culpa with bells on.

Evan Agostini/Peter Dejong/AP Photo Jeremy Clarkson faced widespread condemnation over the column, written for English tabloid The Sun.

“Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.

“It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about.

“We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible."

You can read Clarkson’s full apology in his Instagram post, below: