Prince Harry puzzled by the Queen's response when he asked her permission to marry Meghan

T﻿he late Queen Elizabeth II once expressed surprise at a centuries-old rule about royal marriages, Prince Harry has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he, too, didn't know the protocol surrounding ﻿such things when he was planning to propose to Meghan.

In Spare, Harry recalled speaking to his private secretary who advised him about the "strict rules governing such things".

Ed Lane Fox, nicknamed Elf, then began investigating to "find out the protocols"﻿.

READ MORE:

* Is it OK to share lip balm? Or was Kate right to 'grimace' at Meghan's request?

* Meghan's 'former friend' Jessica Mulroney quietly acknowledges her inclusion in docuseries with Instagram post

* Princess Diana and Meghan Markle 'wanted something from the Queen that they didn't get'



Before asking Meghan to marry him, Harry was told he needed "to ask Granny's permission".

"I asked him if that was a real rule, or the kind we could work around," Harry writes in Spare.

Chris Jackson/Getty images Prince Harry had to ask the Queen's permission before he proposed to Meghan.

"It didn't make sense. A grown man asking his grandmother for permission to marry? I couldn't recall Willy asking before he proposed to Kate."

Prince Charles had to ask the Queen before marrying Camilla, Harry found out.

But "the absurdity of a fifty-six-year-old man asking his mother's permission had been lost on me at the time".﻿

Elf said it was an "inalterable rule" due to the The Royal Marriages Act of 1772﻿ and the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 which stipulated that the first sixth in line to the throne must get approval from the sovereign.

So Harry approached his grandmother during a shooting weekend at Sandringham because "shooting trips always put Granny in a good mood".

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Queen also expressed surprise at Harry asking permission about marrying Meghan.

After finally finding himself alone with the Queen "in the middle of a stubble field" after the shoot and luncheon, Harry ﻿got up the courage to ask.

"Granny, you know I love Meg very much, and I've decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I've been told that, er, I have to ask your permission before I can propose," Harry said.

The Queen responded: "You have to?"

Harry said: "Um, well, yes, that's what your staff tell me, and my staff as well. That I have to ask your permission".

After a few moments the Queen then replied: "Well, then, I suppose I have to say yes".

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement with the Queen.

Her answer, however, left Harry puzzled.

He thought: "I didn't get it. Was she being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic?"

Harry eventually decided the Queen was using "wordplay" because she "saw the chance to play off my unfortunate use of the word 'have' and couldn't resist".

He later took a ring out of Meghan's jewellery box to know her size and approached the "keeper of Mummy's bracelets, earrings and necklaces" to source two diamonds from Diana's collection to put in the engagement ring, along with a newly-sourced stone from Botswana.

And the rest, they say, is history.﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.