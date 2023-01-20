Prince Harry opens up about past loves in memoir: Chelsy Davy, Caroline Flack and Cressida Bonas

P﻿rince Harry's dating life has always been a topic of speculation, but now we can hear about it in his own words.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex delves into his past relationships with Chelsy Davy, Cressida Bonas, and Caroline Flack.

Read on to learn about the greatest loves of Prince Harry's life – or at least, the ones that made it into his memoir.

Chelsy Davy

At seven years, Harry's longest relationship was with Chelsy Davy.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas won't comment on Meghan Markle for this reason

* Celebrities arrive at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

* Harry's ex-girlfriends: What happened to the ones that got away?



The two dated on-and-off in their youth, and even continued being acquaintances afterwards, with Davy being present at both Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, as well as Harry's own wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

They first met at the Berkshire Polo Club when they were younger, but reconnected when he was staying in Cape Town in 2004 with some friends and was looking for some people to have a dinner with.

AP Chelsy Davy, Caroline Flack and Cressida Bonas are just three of Prince Harry's exes.

He remembered Davy lived there, specifically because she was "different".

"Unlike so many people I knew, she seemed wholly unconcerned with appearances, with propriety, with royalty," he wrote, saying he didn't even think Davy knew of his mum's death.

"Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn't visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome."

"I'd always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title, but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. 'Oh, you're a prince? Yawn.'"

Harry and Davy bonded over their shared love of Africa and often went there on holiday throughout their relationship to escape the public eye. But it was ultimately the media scrutiny that put a strain on their relationship.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Harry even gave Davy advice on how to deal with the paparazzi, sharing he'd "advised Chelsy to treat it like a chronic illness, something to be managed. But she wasn't sure she wanted to have a chronic illness."

After one instance of the couple being bombarded by the press ﻿at Heathrow airport, Harry "put the chances at fifty-fifty, maybe sixty-forty, I'd ever see Chels again. Odds were, the press would cost me another person I cared about. I tried to reassure myself that it was fine, that I didn't really have time for a relationship just then," he said.

Davy was with Harry when he began his career in the military in 2007, though she didn't always like or understand it, he says.

"I recall one difficult chat. What were we doing? Where were we heading? She knew I cared about her. But she felt unseen. I am not visual. She knew how desperate I was to go to war. How could she not forgive my being a bit detached? I was taken aback," he wrote.

"I explained that this was what I needed to do, the thing I'd wanted to do all my life, and I needed to do it with all my heart and soul. If that meant there was less heart and soul left over for anything or anyone else, well… I was sorry."

Antony Jones/UK Press/Getty Images Chelsy Davy wasn't always on board with Harry's military ambitions.

Harry spoke multiple times about how he and Davy could not reconcile their love for each other with his duty to the people of Britain.

﻿"She likes me. Loves me, I guess. But she doesn't like the baggage that comes with me, doesn't like everything that comes with being royal, the press and so forth, and none of that is ever going away. So what hope is there?" the duke wrote in his memoir.

"And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to accommodate them, I wanted so badly to be a husband, a father… but I just wasn't sure."

He also describes an instance of Davy calling him frantically after being stalked by the press in her hometown of Cape Town. ﻿Harry knew what was happening all too well, telling her to check underneath her car where, sure enough, there was a tracking device.

This put a strain on their relationship, with Davy saying ﻿she "just wasn't sure if she was up for this. A lifetime of being stalked?" Harry wrote.

"What could I say? I'd miss her, so much. But I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn't want this life either."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Chelsy Davy was a guest at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The pair separated and reconnected many times over the years, until their final breakup in 2010, concluding their relationship with a trip to Botswana and an intervention from their mutual friend, Teej.

"We had great fun, and naturally wavered about our decision. I tried now and then, and talked now and then, of different ways this might still work. Chels played along. We were being so obviously, willfully delusional, that Teej felt the need to step in," Harry said.

He says Teej told them, "It's over, kids. You're postponing the inevitable. And making yourselves crazy in the process."

Harry saw Davy one more time at his brother's 2011 wedding, where he says he felt "pathetic" for feeling "jealous" of all the men staring at her, still dealing with lingering feelings.

Davy is now a businesswoman, founding the ﻿jewellery brand Aya in 2016 and luxury travel brand Aya Africa in 2020. She recently married hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, giving birth to their son, Leo, in early 2022.

Caroline Flack

Harry had a brief yet sweet love affair with late TV presenter Caroline Flack in 2009.

John Phillips/Getty Images The late TV presenter Caroline Flack was mentioned in Prince Harry's memoir.

He describes how he met her through another one of his exes and a mutual friend, Natalie Pinkham, at a restaurant a few months after he and Davy had taken a break in their relationship.

﻿The prince says he found the Love Island UK presenter refreshing, in that she "wasn't taken aback that I didn't recognise her, which I liked. She didn't have a big ego".

A consistent theme in Harry's relationships, Flack was also hounded by the press soon after they found out about the couple, which in turn impacted their relationship.

Soon after they had met, the new couple were papped together, which "set off a frenzy".

"Within hours a mob was camped outside Flack's parents' house, and all her friends' houses, and her grandmother's house. She was described in one paper as my 'bit of rough', because she'd once worked in a factory or something.﻿ Jesus, I thought, are we really such a country of insufferable snobs?" Harry wrote.

Though the couple were determined to not let the media ruin their relationship, they couldn't deny it affected their freedom.﻿

"The relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in time we agreed that it just wasn't worth the grief and harassment. Especially for her family," he said.

Flack sadly took her own life years after her relationship with Harry ended, in February 2020, ﻿while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were exiting the royal family.

He recalled hearing the news of her death, writing, "In the midst of all this darkness came the horrible news that my old friend Caroline Flack had taken her life. She couldn't stand it any more, apparently. The relentless abuse at the hands of the press, year after year, had finally broken her. I felt so awful for her family. I remembered how they'd all suffered for her mortal sin of going out with me."

﻿Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry was introduced to actress Cressida Bonas by his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at a music festival in 2012. Though the setting of their first meeting was not ideal, Harry said "there were sparks".

Their first date went well, but Harry fumbled the ending with a misplaced kiss.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Harry and Cressida Bonas dated for two years.

"I walked her up the steps. She didn't invite me in. I didn't expect her to, didn't want her to. Take it slow, I thought. I leaned in to give her a kiss, but my aim was off," he recalled of the embarrassing encounter.

"I could take out a cactus from three miles away with a hellfire missile, but I couldn't quite find her lips. ﻿She turned, I tried again on the return trip, and we managed something like a graze. Painfully awkward."

"The next morning I phoned my cousin," he said, referring to Eugenie. "Discouraged, I told her the date had gone well, but the ending had left something to be desired. She didn't disagree. She'd already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward.

"But them came the good news. Cressida was game to try again."

This relationships was, like his previous ones, affected by Harry's commitment to his military career, with the c﻿ouple only being able to meet on the weekends. He expressed with regret that, "for the second time in my life, I needed to tell a young woman I'd just met that I'd soon be going off to war.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Cressida Bonas arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

Harry also credits Bonas for helping him "break through the barrier" of grief he had built surrounding his mother Princess Diana's death.

He described her approach as unique, writing, "A girlfriend asking me about my mother﻿. But it was also the way she asked. Her tone was just the right blend of curiosity and compassion. The way she reacted to my answer was just right too. Surprised, concerned, with no judgement."

He recalled his surprise at the fact he was crying in her presence, telling her, "This is the first time I've been able to cry about my mum since the burial.

"Wiping my eyes, I thanked her. She was the first person to help me across the barrier, to help me unleash the tears. It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond, and added a rare element in past ﻿relationships: immense gratitude."

Though they shared a close bond, Harry says it was not enough for the relationship to stick, which he realised on a trip they took to Kazakhstan around 2014.

"She helped me cry. And now I'm leaving her in tears."﻿

"I was indebted to Cress, and that was the reason why, when we got home from Kazakhstan, I felt so miserable, because at some point during that ski trip I'd realised that we weren't a match," he wrote.

"I just knew. Cress, I think, knew as well. There was a massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty – but not love everlasting. She was always clear about not wanting to take on the stresses of being a royal, and I was never sure I wanted to ask her to do so, and this unalterable fact, though it had been lurking the background for some time, became undeniable on those Kazakh slopes. Suddenly it was clear. This can't work."

Soon after the pair returned from their holiday, Harry said he decided to make the tough decision and went around to her house to break it off. Despite the relationship not lasting, Harry thanked Bonas for her companionship.

"I learned so much from you, Cress," he had told her, before thinking, "She helped me cry. And now I'm leaving her in tears."

Bonas is now married to property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who she wed in 2020, and with whom she shares one child, born in 2022. Like Chelsy Davy, she was also a guest at Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Getty Images The Prince is rumoured to have had a brief relationship with singer Ellie Goulding.

Prince Harry's other loves﻿

These three ladies weren't the only ones on the prince's roster, with Harry having a number of other flings and affairs over the years.

His earliest recorded relationship was with TV reporter Natalie Pinkham, who later introduced him to Flack. They dated briefly in 2003, when Harry was just 19. She once commented on "what a normal bloke he was". They were never confirmed to be dating.

He was also entangled with﻿ actress Cassie Sumner in 2003, with the two reportedly having a one-night fling.

After his relationships with Chelsy Davy and Caroline Flack, the prince was acquainted with The Saturdays singer Mollie King in 2010, model Florence Brudenell-Bruce in 2011, and after Cressida Bonas, ﻿Ellie Goulding in 2015, with all of these rumoured relationships being brief affairs.

He finally met his last love, Meghan Markle, in 2016 through a mutual friend.

The two dated in secret for a few months until their relationship was revealed by the press in October 2016. The pair eventually announced their engagement in November 2017 and got married in May 2018.

After leaving their roles as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, they relocated to California to start their new life. They share two children together, Archie﻿, three, and Lilibet, one.

The pair are now dedicating their time to advocacy, charity, and speaking out about their experience as members of the royal family, the latest of which is contained in Prince Harry's memoir.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.