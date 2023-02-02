Princess of Wales launches new 'Shaping Us' campaign, Instagram account

T﻿he Princess of Wales has launched a new Instagram account.

Linked to the launch of Kate's early childhood awareness campaign Shaping Us, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood﻿ joined the social media site on Wednesday.

Already the account has over 31,000 followers, which is sure to grow over the coming days.

Among the first posts on the account are photos from Kate's successful launch event in Leeds on Tuesday.

There are also two video posts from the Princess of Wales discussing the ﻿long-term campaign, which is based on the royal's decade of work on early childhood as well as lifelong mental health and wellbeing.

"The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships, and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives," Kate said of the project in a statement from Kensington Palace.

﻿"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.”

Jon Super/AP Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she and Prince William visit the Open Door Charity. The princess has been working hard on a new early childhood campaign in the UK.

"These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.

"All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child's life, because we are all responsible for building a more compassionate world in which our children can grow, learn and live.

"In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to help support parents and caregivers provide loving, safe and secure homes for their babies and young children to thrive."

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was launched by the then-Duchess of Cambridge in 2021, a year after the landmark early childhood survey 5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives, which received more than half a million responses.

To coincide with that launch, the Centre published its inaugural report, Big Change Starts Small, bringing together their leading research in one place.

Then in June 2022 the centre kicked off its Twitter account to coincide with the release of new research into public perceptions of early childhood development but they're only now branching out across into Instagram with this latest Shaping Us launch.

The move re-enforces the Prince and Princess of Wales's approach to reaching the younger generation by being more social media savvy, having launched their own YouTube channel in 2020.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl told 9Honey at the time, the pandemic saw the royal couple realise how they could harness the power of technology.﻿

"They've proven to be so successful through Zoom and video conference calls, they have totally embraced this remote way of working, and it really led to a boost in their popularity," she said.

"I think this drive to social media, to YouTube, I think it was inevitable, it was always going to happen, but I think the pandemic has fast-tracked it."

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.