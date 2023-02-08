Failure of 'The Meghan Project' has big consequences for royal family, biographer says

There's no denying the British monarchy is in a period of major change.

King Charles's Coronationis less than 100 days away but following unprecedented revelations on royal life in Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, there is lots that jeopardises the future of the institution.

However, a royal biographer believes there's a one big issue facing the new monarch in particular that he'll need to address quick smart – the failure of what she dubbed 'The Meghan Project'.

Long-time royal reporter and author Catherine Mayer said the outcome of Meghan Markle's brief time in the family, as a woman of colour, has major consequences for the realm at a time when a number of countries are looking to leave the Commonwealth.

READ MORE:

* Has Prince Harry dealt a fatal blow to the monarchy?

* Prince Harry has had unproductive conversations with Prince William and Prince Charles, Gayle King says

* Prince Philip 'very, very disappointed' in Meghan's failure to support the royal family - reports



"What's going on with the decolonisation process, or rather the greater awareness of how the royals sit in colonial history, is of course the failure of 'The Meghan Project'.

"[Which came] at the point where it looked like the royals were going to, not only embrace but benefit from, looking more like the populations they represent by welcoming – and having as a leading member of the family – their first mixed-race, bi-racial member," Mayer told a room of Foreign Press Association journalists in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Author Catherine Mayer said the outcome of Meghan Markle's brief time in the family is a big problem for the future of the monarchy.

Mayer said aides inside The Firm were excited by the idea that Meghan would be able to engage people who weren't engaged before.﻿

"I call it a project because that's really what it was – if you talk to people behind the scenes when it was all going on, they were very aware of Meghan as an asset," Mayer, said.

"All the planning was around that, they were already talking about how wonderful it was going to be able to send her out into the Commonwealth."

However, the fact that it all fell apart so spectacularly and so publicly has the potential for just the opposite, the Charles: The Heart of a King author warns.

"There were people of colour and in particular younger people whose attention was caught by the arrival of Meghan, who suddenly saw of themselves reflected in the family, who suddenly really liked it and failure of that project has turned them not only from being brief fans but many of them into now opponents of monarchy," Mayer said.

Jonathan Brady Catherine Mayer says William and Kate are too "middle-age in their aspect" to fill the demographic gap left by Harry and Meghan, and their kids too young.

"There is a real sea change in the younger generations that they need to capture if they are going to survive.

"That is exacerbated by the failure of that project leaving this huge demographic gap.

"Because although William and Kate are basically the same age, in fact younger than Meghan, Harry and Meghan appealed to a younger demographic.

"William and Kate are already very sort of middle-age in their aspect and their children are very young. So there is nobody to sort of capture the imagination there."

Mayer says she isn't convinced the Princesses of York stepping up to the plate is enough to fill the void left by Harry and Meghan.

"I learnt when I was updating my book that Prince Andrew was going around saying that his daughters would fill that demographic gap," she said.

"There is nobody to fill it," she said bluntly, striking out the ideas of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor stepping up.

"The reason Megan and Harry caught the imagination is because it was an imagination catching story with all sorts of different elements to it, that cannot possibly be replicated by any of the other people in the frame there."

Even if Meghan released her own explosive memoir tomorrow, Mayer said the couple's claims against the royal family on its own isn't enough to bring down the monarchy.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Catherine Mayer said aides inside The Firm were excited by the idea that Meghan would be able to engage people who weren't engaged before.

"One other part of it is, this would have to be something Parliament wanted and they are incredible cowards when it comes to the monarchy," she said.

The royal biographer does agree though, that airing their grievances is helping the cause of republican movements around the world.

"Meghan and Harry on their own can't bring down the monarchy but they are in incredibly important components in terms of galvanising public opinion, potentially to help republicans," she said.

"I don't see the UK being at that point yet, but I see the younger generations...There are more people who are angry enough, resolute enough to be change-makers than there were."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.