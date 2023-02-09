King Charles meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

King Charles held an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy﻿, during the Zelenskyy’s first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The monarch, who shows no signs of slowing down the pace at 74, took part in two royal engagements in East London on Wednesday, one alongside wife Camilla, Queen Consort, before the meeting with the leader in the afternoon.﻿

On his arrival at Buckingham Palace, President Zelenskyy was greeted by King Charles's equerry and Principal Private Secretary in the courtyard before being ushered upstairs.

The actor-turned-politician opted to stick to his familiar khaki military ensemble, donning a logo-encrusted jumper with trousers and brown lace up shoes for the visit with royalty.

He wore the same outfit to address UK's Parliament, having made his way directly to the palace from Westminster.

King Charles opted for a blue checked suit﻿, perhaps in support of the worn-torn country whose colours are blue and yellow.

Aaron Chown King Charles III held an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, at Buckingham Palace.

It's not Zelenskyy's first brush with the British royal family – the Ukrainian President and his wife, Olena Zelenska﻿, met with Prince William and Kate in October 2020 during a two-day official visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were then known, held an audience with the couple at Buckingham Palace.

Following the invasion last year the royals tweeted their support for Ukraine and reflected on that meeting almost two years earlier.

Since then, Zelenska held a private audience with the Princess of Wales in September of 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Jonathan Brady/Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2020.

The First Lady of Ukraine also appeared alongside the Queen Consort, Princess Mary, Queen Rania and Queen Mathilde at a Buckingham Palace reception for the UN's Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in November last year.

Earlier in the day, the monarch﻿ had made a trip to London's famous Brick Lane area with his wife.

The couple were given a colourful welcome at Altab Ali Park by members of the local British Bangladeshi community.

Charles and Camilla planted a Dodoens Elm tree together ﻿before heading to Brick Lane itself by car, where they were greeted by school children waving Union Jack flags.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The First Lady of Ukraine appeared alongside the Queen Consort, Princess Mary, Queen Rania and Queen Mathilde for the UN's Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in November last year.

The King and Queen Consort met people from local charities and businesses, as well as members of the community who were actively involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1960's and 1970's.

The King and Queen Consort went into the prayer hall of the Brick Lane Mosque, with Camilla covering her head with a scarf.

The Queen Consort wore a white coat dress with black boots and black leather gloves for the outing on the sunny but chilly winter's day.

The King then travelled solo to his second outing of the day, opening The Hospital & Primary Care Training Hub at the University of East London in Stratford, marking the University's 125th anniversary.

Trainees in the Intensive Care ward curtsied by the state of the art training equipment as the met the monarch.

His Majesty also spoke to parents who were participants of the Baby Development Lab at the teaching hub.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.