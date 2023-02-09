King Charles is worried Prince Harry's memoir will cast a 'massive shadow' over his coronation

The coronation for King Charles III will occur this May.

The royal family is reportedly worried the publicity hangover from Prince Harry's bombshell Spare will cast a long shadow over King Charles’s coronation in May.

Insiders claim the Duke of Sussex's book is still weighing heavy on the palace and there are concerns they won't be able to shake the bad press before the historic ceremony takes place.

Royal correspondent Valentine Low told Vanity Fair the royals expected their rift with the Sussexes to have cooled by now and are desperate to ensure it doesn't eclipse the King's special day.

"They didn't want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute. They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it," Low explained.

"They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation."

According to sources, the royal family isn't willing to open the doors for reconciliation quite yet – least of all Prince William.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly still furious about Harry's book betrayal and it is unlikely his anger will subside before the royals gather once again in May.

"William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down," an insider close to the royal household told the publication.

The source says Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are in discussions over how to host peace talks between the senior royals and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

People reports there has been zero progress on any reconciliation between Harry and his family and his decision over whether to attend his father's coronation or not remains up in the air.

"The problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when 'recollections vary,' that's quite difficult," an insider told the publication.

"This is all so ghastly," the source added. "Although there is sorrow because the Queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Will Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the King’s coronation? It’s still not clear.

While sitting down with ITV's Tom Bradby in January, Harry did, however, leave the door slightly ajar for a reunion.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry said. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

As the King's impending coronation draws closer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still yet to confirm their attendance in May.

Charles is reportedly "eager" to calm the situation and plans on inviting Harry and Meghan, however sources close to the Sussexes claim an invitation is yet to be extended.

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.