Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle column in The Sun will be investigated by UK press regulator

Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column in The Sun will be formally investigated by the UK media watchdog, it’s been reported.

The British tabloid published Clarkson’s controversial column on December 17, 2022, in which he wrote that he hated the Duchess of Sussex on “a cellular level”.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) received more than 25,100 complaints from the British public about Clarkson’s column – the most complaints received for an article.

The press watchdog said that they were taking forward two complaints by The Fawcett Society and The Wilde Foundation.

The British TV personality wrote about his imagining of Markle, stripped naked and publicly humiliated before jeering crowds of Britons.

Many people were appalled, and very active on social media, calling out both Clarkson and Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who owns the paper. For a couple of days, the word "vile" was trending alongside Clarkson’s name in Britain.

Following the backlash, Clarkson said on Twitter that he didn’t mean to cause such a stir.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”

The former Top Gear host said he had reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the article. However, Harry and Meghan issued their own statement claiming that Clarkson had only apologised to Harry.

Variety reported that the Amazon has ceased further working projects Clarkson beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.

Ipso confirmed the conclusion of the investigation will be made public.