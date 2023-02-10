'Something so painful about the situation': Prince William and Prince Harry's feud blamed on their royal upbringing

P﻿rince William and Prince Harry's feud was a surprise to many royal fans when details of a rift first emerged in 2018.

But some journalists who had been witness to the brothers' behaviour behind closed doors were less shocked by the news.

In his recent tell-all memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex admitted there'd always been rivalry with his older brother, the heir, even as young boys.

Harry shocked people further with details of an alleged physical altercation inside Nottingham Cottage during which, he claims, William knocked him so hard the dog's bowl broke under his back when he fell.﻿

Royal reporter and biographer Catherine Mayer told Foreign Press Association journalists in London recently of "a very strange party at Kensington Palace" around 2013, back when Harry, William and his wife Kate were a trio and had hosted some members of the media﻿.

"I have had some contact with both of the princes and even before any of this happened, I was aware of both of them being what would I think of as angry people but in very different ways," she said.

Lewis Whyld Princes William and Harry leave the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Diana in 2007.

Despite being one of the select people in the room that evening, Mayer﻿ is quick to add her observations are "on the basis of very limited access".

"William struck me as one of the most clenched people I had ever come across," she went on to say.

"Very determined to not show what he was feeling but I picked up on that. I mean, I think part of the reason I picked up on anger is because he dislikes journalists a lot and I'm a journalist so, you know.

"With Harry, sort of the opposite – he was firing all over the place [but] really kind of engaged with people.

"William could hardly bare to be in this room. Kate was just sort of wafting around the place but giving absolutely nothing away."

Mayer, who interviewed King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, sympathetically adds that it's not quite the fault of the brothers, but rather their royal upbringing.

AP Charles, William and Harry attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 2017.

A systematic failure made much worse by the tragedy of losing their mum, Princess Diana, at a young age.

"There's something so painful about the situation because what you see are these two boys who were so incredibly damaged by what happened to their mother," Mayer said.

"I keep trying to explain to people how very strange that royal upbringing is like – the royal upbringing does not equip people to be mentally robust in dealing with those sorts of emotional things, particularly that royal upbringing at that particular time.

"And then with the public school system [the equivalent of private schooling in New Zealand] which is trying to tamp down your feelings, rather than get in touch with them.

"This is now clashing very uncomfortably with a world that encourages you to do exactly the opposite and value your lived experience and you just see them struggling with that aspect of the world."

In Harry's bombshell-filled memoir and even before it in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused other members of the family of "briefing" against them to the press, due to competition and jealousy.

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their Netflix series.

Mayer, who decries the tit-for-tat process between some journalists and aides, accepts this rivalry is a part of the royal machine and doesn't believe Harry's exposé of back room dealings will change anything.

"The difference between the royals and other institutions is, if you have a company, in theory that company has one interest [but] if you have courts – I keep trying to say there is not one palace, there is a system – and at the heart of each of these courts, or sub-courts as it were, is a principle.

"And they often see themselves as being in competition with each other, and they certainly don't always align with each other.

"So what you also see is that in that back stairs dealings of 'you can have this story in return for this', they will quite often do each other down." ﻿

Whether the brothers can bury the hatchet in time for their father King Charles's coronation remains to be seen.

But for the time being one thing is clear – the pair appear on very different paths as heir and the man behind Spare. ﻿

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.