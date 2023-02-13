Royal family 'fully expect' Prince Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation of King Charles

T﻿he Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the coronation of King Charles in May, despite their recent criticisms of the monarchy.

But Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to speak openly about the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales has put ﻿"everyone is on edge".

The coronation will also coincide with the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, potentially giving them a valid reason to skip the historic event.

Royals and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth and the world will ﻿descend on London for the coronation on May 6.

READ MORE:

* King Charles is worried Prince Harry's memoir will cast a 'massive shadow' over his coronation

* I’ll be one of thousands booing Harry and Meghan if they attend King Charles' coronation

* King calls in archbishop to broker peace deal between William and Harry for coronation amid 'stunt' fears



Initiations will officially be sent out soon ﻿and the guest list will be limited to just 2000.

A source says the King and the rest of the royal family "fully expect" the couple to be among the guests.﻿

Martin Meissner/AP Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen’s funeral.

"Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. they fully expect that," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan's attendance is likely to mirror that of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where they were present at just one official event, a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

Much like the Jubilee, they will be excluded from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with that appearance to be restricted to the most senior working royals only.

Jonathan Brady/AP A place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is held for senior working royals only.

﻿The Jubilee weekend also coincided with Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet's birthday and they held a party for her at Frogmore Cottage.

A similar celebration could be held this time around for Archie, who will turn four on May 6, the day of the coronation.

The source said Harry and Meghan would ﻿"both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday".

Henk Kruger/AP Baby Archie will turn four this year.

Harry and Meghan's recent criticisms of the royal family – in their Netflix docuseries and the memoir Spare – has also raised alarms.

"Harry revealed details of private conversations so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.