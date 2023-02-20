Royal arrival: Kate Middleton steals the show on the Baftas red carpet with Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their annual appearance at the Baftas, with Princess Catherine stunning in an off-the shoulder gown.

The royal couple appeared in high spirits as they walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Monday morning (NZT), flashing smiles towards the crowd lined up to catch a glimpse of the show’s superstar guest list.

Middleton looked elegant as she wore a white Alexander McQueen gown, accessorising with long black opera gloves and flower-shaped Zara earrings which cost NZ$35, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince William opted for a simple black suit and bow-tie.

McQueen is a favourite of Princess Kate, 41, whose wedding dress was designed by the British fashion house’s creative director, Sarah Burton.

While the Royals have traditionally attended the Awards Ceremony, with Prince William being the President of the British Academy of Film and Television, this was their first appearance at the Baftas since 2020, before the global impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales wowed the crowd at the Baftas.

Following the ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales will meet with winners and EE Rising Star nominees, an award category that recognises up-and-coming talent in the UK’s acting industry.

NZ-made Avatar: The Way of Water is nominated for two technical awards, while Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front remake leads the night with 14 nominations.

The Royal couple recently shared a message of support for Cyclone Gabrielle affected Kiwis

“As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger,” the couple’s statement read.

They ended the message with “kia haumaru koutou katoa” – stay safe, everyone.