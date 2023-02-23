Camilla takes ownership of late Queen's famous racehorses

Camilla, the Queen Consort, during a visit to the US in 2015.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is preparing to become the registered owner of the late Queen Elizabeth’s famous racing horses.

King Charles became the listed owner of the horses he inherited from his mother, but the registration of ownership will now reportedly be changed, with Charles and Camilla becoming co-owners.

The Racing Post reports that the pair will both be listed as owners of the royal horses in training alongside in a move that recognises her own interest in racing.

Charles and Camilla owned a number of racehorses in partnership prior to becoming King and Queen Consort.

John Warren, a racing manager who oversaw all of Elizabeth’s racing and breeding interests, confirmed the change to the Racing Post.

“The horses will be running in the name of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort going forward,” he said.

“They will be joint-owners of their horses in training apart from some of the jumpers that Her Majesty will be owning in partnerships with Sir Chips Keswick, so they will run in both of their names.”

The news comes just weeks after it was announced that the pair had employed the services of a new racehorse trainer.

In late 2022, Charles sold over a third of his mother’s racehorses.

He earned an average of £76,821 (NZ$148,824) for each horse and more than £1million (NZ$1.94m) for all 14 of them, the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort is still recovering after contracting Covid-19 last week and was forced to pull out of a charity engagement on Wednesday (local time).