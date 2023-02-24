Queen Consort appears to criticise Roald Dahl changes

The Queen has appeared to criticise the changes made to Roald Dahl books, urging authors to resist curbs on “freedom of expression”.

Speaking at a Clarence House reception to mark the second anniversary of her online book club, she told assembled writers: “Please remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination.”

She looked up with a smile as she added: “Enough said.” Her comments were greeted by laughter and a chorus of “hear, hear”.

Camilla, who was joined by the King at the event, announced that the Queen’s Reading Room had become her first charity and the first in her name.

It will hold its first literary festival in June and work to improve education and foster a love of literature among adults and children in the UK and around the world.

The organisation will also aim to close the gap between writers and readers through accessible, educational and free literary content available year-round through its social media and online platforms.

Among the authors who gathered to mark the occasion were William Boyd, Philippa Gregory, Charlie Mackesy, Simon Sebag-Montefiore, Victoria Hislop, Sebastian Faulks and Peter James.

Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images Camilla, Queen Consort speaks as she hosts a reception at Clarence House for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.

The Queen urged all those gathered to take “the most enormous pride” in their profession and in the part they play in opening readers’ eyes to others’ experiences.

She quoted a “stirring speech” given by John Steinbeck when he received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1962, in which he said: “I am impelled not to squeak like a grateful and apologetic mouse, but to roar like a lion out of pride in my profession and in the great and good men who have practised it through the ages.”

The Queen said: “I would like to take this opportunity to echo that lion’s roar on your behalf – and, of course, to rectify the unaccountable omission of great and good women. Let there be no squeaking like mice about your achievements, but only roaring like a pride of lions.”

It comes after The Telegraph revealed that hundreds of changes have been made to Dahl’s original texts, removing many descriptions relating to weight, mental health and gender to minimise offence.

The changes have been made to the new editions of Dahl’s stories published by Puffin, with the approval of the Roald Dahl Story Company. The review began in 2020 when the company was still run by the Dahl family, and concluded last year after the estate was sold to Netflix.

The move has divided the literary world, but the Queen's remarks were backed by many of the authors in the room.

Boyd, the Scottish author of Any Human Heart, said: “I think children go to Roald Dahl for precisely the reasons they are excising. It’s part of the slightly illicit appeal, and if you sanitise it you might take away what makes Roald Dahl interesting.

“I understand why it’s happened but if you ask children why they like Roald Dahl it’s because he is naughty and transgressive, so you end up throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Gyles Brandreth, a trustee of the Queen’s Reading Room, revealed that he owned a first edition of Dahl’s books which he had read with his children and grandchildren. “I’m not planning to shred them,” he said. “Writers love to feel free to write.”

He said he had met Dahl around 40 years ago as they were both published by Puffin and had shared a train journey, recalling: “We had a disagreement about something and I remember him saying to me: ‘It’s quite possible to disagree with somebody but still find them interesting, isn’t it?’”