Prince William and Kate Middleton go behind the scenes to congratulate English rugby team

Prince William and the Princess of Wales attended the Six Nations match at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Sunday to show support for their respective teams.

After the game, the pair met with the English and Welsh teams in their locker rooms and shared pictures from the meet and greet on their shared Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal.

The photos were accompanied by the caption: “A sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England teams yesterday,” written in both English and Welsh.

The images show William chatting to the Welsh team while Kate, wearing a red and white Catherine Walker hounds tooth coat, chats to the English team.

Kate is a patron of Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL), and William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016.

Kate assumed the rugby roles from Prince Harry after he gave up the patronage.

Kate’s team were victorious against their rivals with England leading Wales 20-10 by the end of the match.

Kate cheered her team to victory while watching alongside her Wales-supporting husband.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate has a love of sports having played tennis and hockey from a young age –she is already royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and frequently attends the Wimbledon Championships.

Last year, they were spotted at a rugby match together in Twickenham with their son Prince George, while they were also known to attend with Prince Harry.