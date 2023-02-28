Prince Harry to unpack struggles with controversial 'trauma expert' in livestreamed talk

Prince Harry is to sit down with a “trauma expert” in an hour-long virtual event where attendees can submit questions.

The Duke of Sussex will be joined by controversial Canadian doctor Gabor Maté where the pair will discuss the impact of emotional loss and the importance of personal healing.

“In Spare, Prince Harry is very open about his mental-health challenges, as I have been about my own in my books. Such a public conversation, I hope, will help encourage more openness around mental health and contribute to remove the stigma around what we call mental illness,” Maté said.

Maté is a best-selling author and one of the world’s leading voices for alternative addiction treatment.

However, his methods have attracted controversy, especially his use of the Amazonian plant ayahuasca to treat mental illness.

This treatment is illegal in Canada, and Maté was threatened with arrest in 2011 if he didn’t stop using the drug on patients.

The talk will take place at 4am Saturday morning, NZ time (5pm Saturday GMT).

Royal fans can purchase tickets from the official Spare website for $US33.99 (NZ$55).