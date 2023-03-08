A band fit for a King: Who should Charles go to next for his coronation musical act?

King Charles can't book a musical act for his coronation so we at Newsable came up with a list of suggestions.

Poor old King Charles, eh?

He spent 74 years grinding away waiting for his shot in the big chair, and then when his moment comes and he wants to throw a party to commemorate it, nobody wants to play. Life’s not fair.

With the date less than two months away, Charles’s musical minders are scrambling. Adele wasn’t available. Nor was Elton. Nor, unbelievably, was Ed Sheeran, a man whose thirst for publicity is matched only by his disdain for shaving. Harry Styles has turned him down, probably while lugging a Newsable tote bag off his private jet.

And now arguably the most disconcerting of all: Kylie Minogue, one of the most beloved Australian figures in all of Britain, has reportedly turned her nose up at the opportunity to play.

To be fair to the King, he might not be too heartbroken by all the rejections.

When asked about his own musical tastes on a UK hospital radio show in 2021, Charles namedropped such luminaries as Leonard Cohen, Edith Piaf, and Jean-Marie Leclerc.

Regrettably none of the above are available either, as they’re all dead.

DAVE J HOGAN/GETTY The Spice Girls didn’t want to spice up the coronation.

Newsable, however, is very much alive, and possessing as we do keen instincts for show business and giving people what they want, we decided to offer Charles a list of suggestions.

Those of my co-host Imogen Wells are best described as ‘contemporary classics’: Atomic Kitten, Tom Jones, Sugababes, and Peter Andre.

“I feel this lineup would lend this occasion a sort of modern, sophisticated, sonically technicolour chic”, Imo said in a statement I made up for her.

“It’s a musical metaphor for bringing the monarchy into the 21st century. To paraphrase the greatest Sugababe of all, Keisha Buchanan: ‘(it’s all) about YOU now.’”

Meanwhile, as Newsable's resident republican, yours truly suggested Snoop Dogg. When it was pointed out that Snoop Dogg is American and this was meant to be a celebration of British music, he shrugged, and went back to playing with his tennis ball in the studio.

